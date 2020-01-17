North Allegheny hockey team loaded with PIHL all-stars

Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 7:26 PM

North Allegheny athletics North Allegheny’s Tyler Putnam (right) was selected for the 2020 PIHL all-star game. North Allegheny athletics North Allegheny’s Tyler Lamark was selected for the 2020 PIHL all-star game. Previous Next

Six players who had North Allegheny hockey sitting atop the PIHL are among selections for the league’s Class AAA All-Star game Sunday at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.

Senior forward Tyler Lamark was tied for the league lead with 31 points on 19 goals and 12 assists in 14 games.

Sophomore forward Connor Chi (22 points, 9 goals, 13 assists in 14 games), senior forward Tyler Putnam (16 points, 10 goals, 6 assists, 13 games) and senior forward Will Parreaguirre (15 points, 9 goals, 6 assists, 14 games) ranked among top scorers.

Senior defender Chris Hanlon and senior goalie Tyler Boyles also were named.

“I am very happy to see many of my great teammates join me,” Boyles said. “My goal in the game is to have fun.”

Tigers coach Mike Bagnato said his team has been fortunate to have many players selected in the past few seasons.

“Our goals are to go as far as possible in the playoffs,” he said. “We would love to repeat as (Penguins) Cup champions, but that is not going to be easy.

“We have played well, but there are a lot of good teams in (Class) AAA. Playoffs are a new season.”

The Tigers were 11-2-0 in the division.

“I love playing for this group,” Boyles said. “I hope to have a deep run in the playoffs.”

The regular season is scheduled to end in late February.

