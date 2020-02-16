North Allegheny junior Khalil Dinkins adds Penn State offer

By:
Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 4:26 PM

The college options for North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins jumped significantly this month with scholarship offers from Penn State and Michigan.

Overall, he’s added five offers since Feb. 1 with the most recent Saturday from the Nittany Lions. He also added Boston College, Virginia Tech and Tulane in the past two weeks.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior plays wide receiver and linebacker for North Allegheny. He’s the son of former Pitt safety and NFL tight end Darnell Dinkins.

His first Power 5 offer came Jan 23 from Syracuse.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

