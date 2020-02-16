North Allegheny junior Khalil Dinkins adds Penn State offer

By:

Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 4:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny coach Art Walker congratulates Khalil Dinkins after his touchdown against Seneca Valley Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Nextier Stadium in Jackson.

The college options for North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins jumped significantly this month with scholarship offers from Penn State and Michigan.

Overall, he’s added five offers since Feb. 1 with the most recent Saturday from the Nittany Lions. He also added Boston College, Virginia Tech and Tulane in the past two weeks.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior plays wide receiver and linebacker for North Allegheny. He’s the son of former Pitt safety and NFL tight end Darnell Dinkins.

His first Power 5 offer came Jan 23 from Syracuse.

Blessed to an receive offer from @BCFootball pic.twitter.com/mhwJBSHtA8 — Khalil Dinkins (@khalil_dink8) February 9, 2020

Blessed to receive an offer from @GreenWaveFB pic.twitter.com/zXgr1S4bH8 — Khalil Dinkins (@khalil_dink8) February 12, 2020

Blessed to receive an offer from @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/KVu4A4EZZq — Khalil Dinkins (@khalil_dink8) February 5, 2020