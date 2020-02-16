North Allegheny junior Khalil Dinkins adds Penn State offer
Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 4:26 PM
The college options for North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins jumped significantly this month with scholarship offers from Penn State and Michigan.
Overall, he’s added five offers since Feb. 1 with the most recent Saturday from the Nittany Lions. He also added Boston College, Virginia Tech and Tulane in the past two weeks.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior plays wide receiver and linebacker for North Allegheny. He’s the son of former Pitt safety and NFL tight end Darnell Dinkins.
His first Power 5 offer came Jan 23 from Syracuse.
Thanks to @CoachTerryPSU, @coachjfranklin, and @CoachPry_LBU I have received an offer from @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/NznFKe1ens
— Khalil Dinkins (@khalil_dink8) February 15, 2020
Blessed to an receive offer from @BCFootball pic.twitter.com/mhwJBSHtA8
— Khalil Dinkins (@khalil_dink8) February 9, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from @GreenWaveFB pic.twitter.com/zXgr1S4bH8
— Khalil Dinkins (@khalil_dink8) February 12, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/KVu4A4EZZq
— Khalil Dinkins (@khalil_dink8) February 5, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from @HokiesFB pic.twitter.com/FPGkB39uXL
— Khalil Dinkins (@khalil_dink8) February 15, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
