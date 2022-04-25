North Allegheny, North Catholic hold on to top rankings in boys volleyball coaches’ poll

Monday, April 25, 2022 | 12:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Varun Kaveti scores during a match against Butler on April 7, 2022, at North Allegheny High School.

North Allegheny and North Catholic kept their places at the top in the Class 3A and Class 2A boys volleyball rankings, respectively, as the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 5 top-10 polls Monday morning.

The Tigers solidified their hold on the Class 3A top spot with three victories last week, including a 3-0 triumph over No. 2 Seneca Valley in a Section 2 showdown on Friday.

Seneca Valley stayed at No. 2. The Raiders swept past No. 9 Butler on Tuesday.

The top six stayed the same, with Norwin at No. 3, Shaler at No. 4, Hempfield at No. 5 and Penn-Trafford at No. 6.

Upper St. Clair was the biggest mover in Class 3A this week, bumping up two spots to No. 7. The Panthers suffered a 3-2 loss to Moon last Tuesday in Section 1 play but bounced back to score a 3-2 win over No. 8 Canon-McMillan two days later.

It then captured its own tournament Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Canon-McMillan in the finals.

Latrobe (No. 10) joins Canon-McMillan and Butler in rounding out the top 10.

North Catholic was able to stave off a challenge to the Class 2A top spot from No. 3 Montour in a Section 2 battle last Tuesday. The Trojans remained undefeated with a 3-2 victory.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, at No. 2, posted 3-0 victories last week over No. 8 Derry and No. 10 Hopewell.

Montour moved up one spot, while Seton LaSalle dipped one spot to No. 4.

Ambridge and Gateway maintained their positions at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Trinity made the biggest jump in Class 2A, climbing three spots to No. 7 after prevailing 3-2 in a Section 3 battle with No. 9 Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday and defeating Keystone Oaks, 3-1, in section play Thursday.

Each week, all of the WPIAL coaches have the opportunity to vote for the teams in the top-10 rankings. The classification players of the week are selected by the coaches association based on coaches nominations.

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association

Top-10 Rankings – Week 5

Class 3A

1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)

2. Seneca Valley (2)

3. Norwin (3)

4. Shaler (4)

5. Hempfield (5)

6. Penn-Trafford (6)

7. Upper St. Clair (9)

8. Canon-McMillan (7)

9. Butler (8)

10. Latrobe (10)

Class 3A Players of the Week

Jack Birch, senior, middle hitter, North Allegheny

Michael Mihalov, junior, middle hitter, Norwin

Bradyn Winters, junior, setter/middle hitter, Moon

Justin Oswald, sophomore, outside hitter, Upper St. Clair

Class 2A

1. North Catholic (last week: 1)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2)

3. Montour (4)

4. Seton LaSalle (3)

5. Ambridge (5)

6. Gateway (6)

7. Trinity (10)

8. Derry (9)

9. Thomas Jefferson (7)

10. Hopewell (8)

Class 2A Players of the Week

Josh Hovan, senior, libero, Ambridge

Will Kromka, senior, outside hitter/middle hitter, Gateway

Cameron Ross, senior, outside hitter, Plum

Gavin Poe, junior, middle hitter, Seton LaSalle

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

