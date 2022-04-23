North Allegheny notebook: Boys volleyball keeps section streak going

Saturday, April 23, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Varun Kaveti scores during a match against Butler on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at North Allegheny High School.

The top-ranked North Allegheny boys volleyball team scored a 3-0 victory over Fox Chapel on April 19.

It was the Tigers’ 69th straight win in section play.

The 25-10, 25-12, 25-21 victory helped NA improve to 4-0 overall and in Section 2-3A.

Nico Sfeir had five kills, Caleb Schall had 17 assists and Varun Kaveti posted five blocks.

NA baseball falls to Central Catholic

Gavin Kelly went 3 for 3 with a triple, and Mario Misiti went 3 for 4 with a walk-off single to lead Central Catholic (5-5, 3-2) to a 2-1 Section 1-6A victory over the Tigers on April 20. Misiti hit anf infield single with the bases loaded to score Thomas DePasquale with the winning run.

Aaron Posey went 2 for 3 with an RBI for North Allegheny (5-3, 3-2).

Softball team blanks Butler

Alaina Whipkey belted a grand slam to help North Allegheny (6-2, 2-1) earn a 17-0 win over Butler (0-4, 0-3) in three innings in Section 2-6A on April 20.

Kelsey Ogin earned the win in the circle as the Tigers kept pace in Section 2 with Hempfield (5-0, 3-0) and Pine-Richland (5-1, 3-1).

Doubles tandem reaches WPIAL tournament

At the Section 2-3A boys doubles tournament April 20, Moon’s Anthony Lounder and Rohan Maherhwari, Pine-Richland’s Braiden Smalley and Ethan Silipo, North Allegheny’s Shomik Telang and Raj Ginde and North Hills’ Brandon McEwen and Josh Kim reached the section semifinals and qualified for the WPIAL tournament.

The semifinals and finals were to be played April 21.

