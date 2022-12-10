North Allegheny notebook: Girls volleyball players earn all-state honors

Saturday, December 10, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman celebrates with Ella Deeter during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Garnet Valley on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cumberland Valley.

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recognized the top players from each of the four girls volleyball classifications last week with the release of the all-state selections.

Five members of the team from North Allegheny, which captured its sixth straight Class 4A state title with a 3-1 win over Garnet Valley on Nov. 19, were all-state picks led by now three-time honoree Mia Tuman, a senior outside hitter

Also garnering all-state recognition from the Tigers were second-time honoree Caroline Curran, a senior libero; and first-time selections in senior outside/right side hitter Ella Deeter, senior outside hitter Carissa Treser, and senior middle hitter Ella Zimmer.

NA football players recognized

WPIAL Class 6A champion North Allegheny was well-represented on the Big 56 all-conference football team.

Seventeen players were selected, including nine on the first team — seniors Abdallah Daud (OT), Andrew Gavlik (RB), Campbell Melzer (DB) and Rourke Kennedy (P); juniors Khiryn Boyd (at large), Nick Van Winkle (K), Cameron Chmura (DT), Tyree Alualu (ILB); and sophomore Jack Yatchenko (C).

Second-teamers included Anthony Varlotta (WR), Aidan Buggey (DE), Daniel Sellers (DE), Kevin O’Donnell (LB), Nate Spak (LB) and Evan Lyon (DB).

Quarterback Logan Kushner and outside linebacker Ian Zahorchak were honorable mentions.

Wells picked to all-state team

North Allegheny senior forward Lucia Wells was picked to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state team.

The Pitt recruit scored 30 goals and became North Allegheny’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in her career.

NA seniors sign letters of intent

North Allegheny senior swimmer Lexi Sundgren (Duquesne) and senior diver Christina Shi (Harvard) signed national letters of intent on Nov. 28.

Shi has won three WPIAL championships and the past two PIAA gold medals.

Sundgren won WPIAL gold in the 200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay last season.

She also was a PIAA runner-up in the 500 free.

The NA boys and girls swimming and diving teams are off to 2-0 starts.

The boys have defeated North Catholic (92-64) and Bethel Park (106-78). The girls have beat North Catholic (89-45) and Bethel Park (98-78).

Hoops teams tip off season

The North Allegheny girls basketball team defeated Altoona, 78-64, and Penn Hills, 63-39, as hosts of the Wright Automotive tip-off tournament Dec. 2-3.

Against Altoona, Lydia Betz had 23 points, Jasmine Timmerson scored 18, Kellie McConnell had 12, and Cam Phillips had 10.

McConnell had 15 points to lead NA against Penn Hills.

The Tigers lost to Wheeling Park, 55-54, on Dec. 7 to move to 2-1.

• The North Allegheny boys started 0-2 after losses to Allderdice (79-62) and Mt. Lebanon (57-43).

