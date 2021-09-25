North Allegheny notebook: Hoffman advances to WPIAL semifinals

Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 11:01 AM

North Allegheny freshman golfer Chris Hoffman shot 7-over par 78 to finish in fourth place at the Section 3-AAA boys golf qualifier Sept. 21, at Shannopin Country Club.

He bettered the target score of 81 to advance to the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals, set for Sept. 27, at Cedarbrook.

North Allegheny also was represented by Dylan Fitzgerald (86), Jake Watterson (92), Collin Wang (92), Ethan Byrne (95) and Curtis Rhoten (99) at the section qualifier.

Shaler’s Joey Miller shot 71 to earn medalist honors.

Tigers volleyball rolls past North Hills

The No. 1-ranked North Allegheny girls volleyball team scored a 3-0 win over North Hills on Sept. 21, winning by game scores of 25-8, 25-14, 25-12.

Mia Tuman led the Tigers with 13 kills. Carissa Tresar had six kills, and Ella Deeter had 29 assists. Caroline Curran had 13 digs, as the Tigers moved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Section 1-4A play.

Wincko qualifies for WPIAL singles

North Allegheny junior Emily Wincko earned a spot in the WPIAL Class AAA singles tennis tournament after finishing third at the Section 2 tournament earlier this month.

She defeated Lauren Miko of Mars, 6-1, 6-4, in the third-place match.

It was her second trip to the WPIAL tournament. She also finished third in the section last season.

NA football improves to 3-1

Andrew Hart ran for 109 yards and one touchdown as No. 3 North Allegheny (3-1) defeated winless Baldwin, 61-14 on Sept. 17.

Logan Kushner threw three scoring passes, including two to Kyrell Hutcherson, for North Allegheny, which led at halftime, 42-0.

Tanner Potts, J.R. Burton, Cole Dorn, Evan Lyon and Aidan Buggey also scored for the Tigers.

WPIAL board rules on cancellations

A regular-season contest canceled because of covid-19 can be declared a “no-contest” rather than a forfeit, but first the WPIAL intends to make sure teams aren’t bending the rules to avoid an opponent.

“If you have able bodies to participate and you choose not to, then that’s a forfeit,” WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said after the board met Sept. 20. “However, if you are shut down because of covid and you can’t practice or play — your school is shutting down a program because of that — then that would be a no-contest.

“Or if there are enough covid cases that take you below the amount of athletes (required) to begin a contest according to NFHS rules, that could also be a no-contest,” she added. “If there’s a combination because you have a few of these and a few ineligible and a few injuries, that will still be classified as a forfeit.”

The WPIAL recently sent an email to schools clarifying the league’s position.

The guidance comes after the PIAA board expressed concern earlier this month that teams could use covid-related cancellations to dodge an unwanted opponent.

Schools are urged to reschedule any missed games, which is a greater possibility in all sports except football. Scheuneman said the WPIAL already has started contacting administrators at schools that canceled games this fall.

“We have been talking to the principals of the schools to determine how many cases they have versus how many athletes they have,” Scheuneman said.

