North Allegheny notebook: Jacob Porter commits to Yale

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jacob Porter had nine sacks during the 2021 season.

North Allegheny senior defensive end Jacob Porter made a verbal commitment to Yale last week.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound standout is a two-time all-conference selection.

He chose Yale over other offers from Temple, Bucknell, Akron, Colorado State and Old Dominion.

This season, Porter made 37 tackles, including 21 solo, in seven games. He also had six tackles for loss and nine sacks, as well as a fumble recovery.

Yale is a member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision and plays in the Ivy League.

His older brother, Joey Porter Jr., just completed his redshirt sophomore season at Penn State and has decided to return for the 2022 season.

The 2019 North Allegheny grad is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten.

Their father, Joey Sr., played 13 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wrestling team wins Section 3 title

North Allegheny wrestlers celebrated a Section 3-3A title last week after defeating Butler, 33-30, in the tournament final.

After falling behind 21-3, NA rallied for the win. Casey Walker earned a 6-0 decision at 106 pounds that sparked a run of five wins in a row.

William Bentrim (113) earned a pin, Sam Horton (120) won via decision and Dylan Coy (126) and Nathan Monteparte (132) won by fall during the stretch. Adam Rohan (160) and Aidan Buggey (215) also earned wins in the championship match for the Tigers (6-0).

Levi Donnel (145), Landon Christie (172), Michael Kreinbucher (189) and Jacob Pomykata (285) won by fall for the Golden Tornado (15-3).

The Tigers defeated West Allegheny, 47-14, in the semifinals earlier in the evening.

They were set to compete in the WPIAL team tournament this week.

Girls basketball extends winning streak

Jasmine Timmerson had 16 points, and Lydia Betz added 11 for North Allegheny (15-0, 9-0) in a 50-38 win over Penn-Trafford in a Section 1-6A girls basketball game Jan. 24.

North Allegheny jumped out to a 21-11 lead in the first quarter and pulled ahead 33-15 at halftime.

It was the 25th straight victory for the top-ranked Tigers.

Tigers wrestlers earn titles at host tournament

A trio of North Allegheny girls wrestlers won titles at the inaugural Wright Automotive girls wrestling tournament Jan. 22 at NA.

Taylor Stover (113-120 pounds), Hannah Williams (97-106) and Leyna Rumpler (140-148) claimed titles.

Audrey Morrison (140-148) and Brenna Collery (132-140) finished second in their weight classes.

The Tigers finished second in the team standings.

NA boys basketball falls to North Hills

Alex Smith led all scorers with 25 points, and Royce Parham (15), Will Blass (13), Matt Seidl (11) and Devin Burgess (11) scored in double figures for No. 1 North Hills (14-0, 8-0) in a 75-52 Section 1-6A win over North Allegheny (9-6, 2-6).

Matt McDonough scored 20 points to lead the Tigers, who have lost six of their past seven games after opening the season 8-0.

Hockey team falls to Peters Township

Ben Kovac and William Tomko had two goals and an assist each to power Peters Township (11-4-1) to a 6-3 win over North Allegheny in a battle of top hockey teams in Class 3A on Jan. 24.

Connor Chi and Nate Spak had a goal and an assist for North Allegheny (13-2-1).

