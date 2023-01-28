North Allegheny notebook: Jasmine Timmerson surpasses 1,000-point milestone

Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson, a Pitt recruit, has more than 1,000 points in her career.

Pitt recruit Jasmine Timmerson scored 14 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career as North Allegheny defeated Hempfield, 59-44, in Section 1-6A girls basketball Jan. 19.

Caroline Henderson scored 15 points for the Tigers (9-4, 4-1).

The Tigers (10-4) beat McDowell, 62-44, on Jan. 21. Timmerson had 23 points to lead the scoring.

Neff named Coach of the Year

North Allegheny’s John Neff was named the 2022 Pennsylvania Girls High School Cross Country Coach of the Year Jan. 24 by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Neff, a three-time winner of the award, led the NA boys and girls cross country teams to PIAA championships this fall.

It was the fifth straight state title for the girls team. The NA boys won their third straight PIAA championship and fourth in the past five seasons.

Neff also was been named the state coach of the year by Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.

NA boys earn nonsection win

Jackson Howard led North Allegheny (7-8) with 10 points in a 49-36 nonsection win over Shaler (12-5) on Jan. 24.

It was the Tigers’ second straight win after a 76-51 victory over Grove City on Jan. 21.

Kynaston wins at indoor meet

North Allegheny junior Eva Kynaston took first in the mile run at a Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor meet Jan. 22, at Edinboro.

She finished in 5 minutes, 14.94 seconds.

NA inline shuts out Shaler

The North Allegheny inline hockey team stayed undefeated by scoring a 7-0 win over Shaler on Jan. 22.

Logan Cerqua, Evan Barnhart, Aidan Anthony, Brett Baker (3) and Jacob Rice scored as the Tigers improved to 15-0.

Mitchell Ludwick earned the shutout in goal.

Peoples pacing NA boys bowling

North Allegheny junior Connor Peoples is among the leading bowlers in Section 9 North.

Peoples holds a 190.42 average with a high game of 244 and high series of 680 this season.

He is followed by senior Will Graham (187.95), junior Cole Scott (183.35) and senior Joshua Morton (173.41).

Junior Jacob Feiling, senior Natee Lewis, sophomore Andrew Roth, sophomore Kai Duffy, junior Nate Redondo and junior Vaughn Katon also have contributed.

North Allegheny’s boys bowling is 6-2 in Section 9 North and in position to compete in the WPIBL team tournament.

The NA girls stood at 2-6 and in last place in Section 9.

They are led by senior Katrina Price, who rolls a 150.33 average.

The WPIBL team championships are set for Feb. 15-16 and the singles championships are Feb. 22-23.

Senior softball signups underway

Registration for the Northern Allegheny County Senior Softball League (NACSSL) is open for the 2023 season.

The competitive, slow-pitch senior softball league is open to players ages 50-and-over and 62-and-over in two divisions.

Tryout evaluations are held March-April. Games are played from May to August primarily at the North Park Senior Ballfield Complex at the North Park Lodge.

Sign up at www.NACSSL.com, or email nacssl@yahoo.com.

