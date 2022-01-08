North Allegheny notebook: Junior Lucia Wells commits to play soccer at Pitt

By:

Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Lucia Wells (right) scored 23 goals this season.

One of the WPIAL’s top soccer players made her college decision last week.

North Allegheny junior forward Lucia Wells made a verbal commitment to Pitt.

“I am so grateful to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 soccer at The University of Pittsburgh!,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today. #H2P”

An all-section, all-WPIAL, all-state and All-American East Region honoree, Wells scored 23 goals this fall for the Tigers, who finished 16-1-1 and won the Section 1-4A title at 9-0-1.

She also was a finalist for the Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award.

North Allegheny graduates Sarah Schupansky and Madison Vukas also are members of the Pitt women’s soccer team.

NA boys basketball falls to Butler

North Allegheny’s boys basketball suffered its first loss of the season last week, dropping an 84-78 decision at Butler in a Section 1-6A contest.

Braylon Littlejohn scored 26 points, and Devin Carney had 24 as Butler (7-2, 2-2) knocked off the No. 2-ranked Tigers (8-1, 2-1).

Joe Dopirak (22), Collin Jenkins (16), Anthony Howard (15), Robby Jones (10) and Matt McDonough (10) scored in double figures for North Allegheny.

Wrestlers compete at Powerade

North Allegheny had 11 wrestlers compete at the Powerade tournament Dec. 29-30.

Senior Dylan Coy reached the quarterfinals at 126 pounds but fell short of earning a top-eight medal. The Wisconsin recruit entered the new year with a 12-2 record.

Other top performers at Powerade were Nathan Monteparte (14-4) at 132 pounds, Travis Stipetich (11-4) at 152 and Aiden Buggey (11-6) at 215.

Tigers top Seneca Valley in outdoor game

On a cold night on the North Park skating rink, North Allegheny defeated Seneca Valley, 2-1, in a rare high school hockey game played outdoors.

Trey Gallo scored as time expired in the second period and added another with less than 4 minutes remaining. Rylan Murphy made 22 saves to earn the win for the Tigers (11-1), who are in first place in PIHL Class 3A.

Tags: North Allegheny