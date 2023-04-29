North Allegheny notebook: Logan’s 5 RBIs lift Tigers past Baldwin

Caitlin Logan went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs as the North Allegheny softball team defeated Baldwin, 8-1, on April 26.

McKenna Rowlands hit an RBI triple, and Anne Melle struck out 11 for the Tigers (12-4, 9-3) in a Section 1-6A win.

Avery Herrington homered for Baldwin (0-15, 0-12).

North Allegheny recognized five players during senior night festivities prior to the game, including Meghan McDonough, Katie Lucas, Reagan Sheets, Sadie Kelly and Mayson Brokos.

Girls track team claims section title

Norwin’s girls track team finished with a 6-0 record in Section 3-3A after beating Pine-Richland and Fox Chapel on April 25.

Lucia Wells (100 meters), Maya Currie (200), Isabella Costa (400, long jump), Wren Kucler (1,600), Robin Kucler (3,200), Ava Como (pole vault, triple jump) and Alaina Fantaski (javelin) all earned first-place finishes, along with all three relay teams.

The Norwin boys also swept Pine-Richland and Fox Chapel and finished second in the section with a 5-1 record.

Claiming wins in the individual events were Khiryn Boyd (100), Owen Curran (110 hurdles), Zach Nash (400), Jackson Pajak (800), Jack Bertram (1,600), Gregory Kossuth (3,200), Ryan Handron (pole vault) and Dylan Murray (long jump, triple jump). The 3,200 relay also placed first.

Both teams qualified for the WPIAL team semifinals, which were to be held May 2.

NA baseball splits with Seneca Valley

Mike Delduca and Hunter Troiano each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Seneca Valley to a 9-0 victory over North Allegheny to split the first two games of a Section 1-6A baseball series April 25.

Winning pitcher Zach Tkatch struck out six in 6⅓ innings for the Raiders (12-3, 5-3). Spencer Barnett had two hits for the Tigers (10-3, 6-2).

North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 0 – JD Costanzo and Greg Schmidt combined on a four-hit shutout, Ian Zakorchak singled and homered, and Andrew Hart and Anthony Varlotta each had two hits to lead North Allegheny to a 7-0 win over the Raiders on April 24.

Costanzo struck out 12 in five innings. Schmidt gave up one hit in the final two innings.

Boys tennis claims Section 2 title

North Allegheny’s boys tennis team locked up the Section 2-3A championship April 21 with a 5-0 win over Seneca Valley.

Manas Kathir, Evan Kaufman and Sri Thirumala all won singles matches in straight sets.

Amit Bhandari/Matt Kampi and Adhav Ramadas/UT Tiwari won doubles matches in straight sets.

North Allegheny (9-0, 6-0) earned the No. 1 seed for the WPIAL playoffs and were scheduled to open Monday (May 1) against Shaler.

Boys lacrosse team routs Allderdice

The North Allegheny boys lacrosse team claimed a 16-1 win over Allderdice on April 26.

Nick Palone had three goals and assist and Sean Boal had three goals to the Tigers.

Sam Porter (2), Jonathan Castillo (2), Jonathan Mowry, M.J. Schwemmer (2), Daniel Porter, Beck Taucher and Derek Walker also scored.

Logan Lyle earned the Section 2-3A win in goal for the Tigers (7-4, 5-0).

NA volleyball falls to Shaler

Joey Gannon had a team-best nine kills as top-ranked Shaler (9-0, 7-0) stayed undefeated with a Section 2-3A win over North Allegheny, 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-10), on April 25.

For North Allegheny (5-3, 5-3), Jax Wilhite had 12 kills. Nicolas Cariato had 27 assists, and Will Hahn had 20 digs.

Girls lacrosse falls to Pine-Richland

North Allegheny’s girls lacrosse team dropped a 12-4 decision to Pine-Richland on April 26.

Leigh Failla scored three times for the Tigers, who fell to 6-5 overall and 4-4 in Section 2-AAA.

Cam Gentile had three goals and Hannah Young added two goals and two assists, including her 100th career goal, for the Rams.

