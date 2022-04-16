North Allegheny notebook: NA boys track wins Wildcat Invitational

Saturday, April 16, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Rohan Gupta takes second in the boys triple jump during the Wildcat Invitational Friday, April 8, 2022 at Memorial Stadium.

The North Allegheny boys dominated the distance races and claimed the title at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational with 137 points April 8, at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.

Winning gold for the Tigers were Brandon Farr (200 meters), Zach Kinne (800), Michael Gauntner (1,600), Jack Bertram (3,200), Owen Curran (high jump) and the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams.

The North Allegheny girls finished second to Norwin, 117-111, in the girls meet.

Winning for the NA girls were Wren Kucler (1,600), Evan Kynaston (3,200) and Rachel Johns (high jump).

Davidson takes 2nd

North Allegheny sophomore Trey Davidson finished in second place at the WPIAL Class 3A singles tournament after falling to South Fayette’s Jake Patterson, 6-1, 6-0, in the finals April 13, at PURE Athletex Sportsplex. Patterson won his second straight title. Both players advance to the PIAA singles tournament in Hershey.

McDonough honored

North Allegheny senior boys basketball player Matt McDonough was one of 20 recipients of the annual WPIAL/James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award on April 13.

A four-year letter winner in basketball, McDonough scored more than 1,000 career points and was selected to play in the Roundball Classic. He carries a 4.48 GPA and received the AP Scholar Award and PA Certificate of Merit.

McDonough won a WPIAL basketball title with Vincentian Academy in 2021 and also reached the 2019 PIAA title game with the Royals.

Baseball sweeps

Cole Young went 2 for 2 with four stolen bases, and Connor Smith pitched five one-hit innings with 11 strikeouts as North Allegheny (5-1, 3-1) swept a doubleheader over Allderdice (0-5, 0-4) by scores of 5-1 and 10-1 in Section 1-6A on April 12.

Aaron Galaska went 3 for 3. In the opener, Young doubled, tripled and knocked in two runs, Andrew Hart doubled and drove in a run and David Posey struck out 10.

Boys lacrosse scores wins

North Allegheny’s boys lacrosse team picked up a couple of key victories last week to improve to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in Section 2-3A.

The Tigers took down Bethel Park, 13-9, in a nonsection game April 11. Cole Bordo had five goals, and Evan Lyon and Matt Kopp each scored three times.

The next day, they beat Central Catholic, 18-5. Travis Lamark had four goals, and Christian Tedder, Bordo and Lyon each had three. Bordo also had eight assists. Marc Melanson, Beck Taucher and Logan Lyle combined for six saves in goal.

Volleyball stays hot

The North Allegheny boys volleyball team continued its strong start to the season by finishing third at the Koller Classic at Central York on April 9.

The Tigers went undefeated in pool play and then beat Montour and Pennridge in the playoff rounds. They lost to Central Dauphin in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s PIAA championship.

Jax Wilhite finished the day with 24 kills. Nico Sfeir (23 kills), Caleb Schall (21 kills) and Titus Lamay (20 kills) also paced the offense. Schall also had 71 assists.

Softball falls to Rams

Jocelyn Langer went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Mackenzie Gillis hit a triple for Pine Richland (5-1,3-1) in a 5-4 Section 2-6A win over North Allegheny on April 13.

Carlyn Vaupel and Meghan McDonough each hit doubles for North Allegheny (5-2,1-1).

