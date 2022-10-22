North Allegheny notebook: NA girls golfers finish 3rd at PIAAs

The North Allegheny girls golf team finished in third place at the PIAA team championships Oct. 19, at Penn State.

The Tigers shot 251 to finish behind Phoenixville (240) and Peters Township (242).

Katie Rose Rankin shot 6-over par 78 to lead the way for North Allegheny.

Megan Manesiotis (85) and Lauren Kardos (88) also scored for the Tigers.

North Allegheny finished second at the WPIAL team championships earlier this month, finishing just behind Peters Township.

Girls soccer draws No. 1 seed

North Allegheny’s girls soccer team completed the regular season with a 17-1 record and earned the No. 1 seed for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

The Tigers have 10 shutouts, including seven straight, en route to winning the Section 1 title with a 13-1 record. Their only loss was to Seneca Valley in Section 1 play.

Most of last year’s team returned, including Pitt commit Lucia Wells.

North Allegheny will open the playoffs with a quarterfinal match against No. 8 Bethel Park (10-4-2) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) at North Allegheny.

Boys soccer season comes to close

North Allegheny’s boys soccer team scored a 4-2 win over Norwin on Oct. 19, to finish its season with a 10-7-1 record.

The Tigers fell short of a WPIAL playoff berth after finishing fifth in Section 1-4A with a 7-7 mark.

Against Norwin, North Allegheny got two goals from Brendan Angermeier and additional tallies by Patrick Lopresti and Aydan Dyga. Dante Accamando and Ryan Dyga each made two saves to secure the win in goal.

NA field hockey shuts out Norwin

Mila Prusak scored three times to help the North Allegheny field hockey team to a 8-0 win over Norwin on Oct. 19.

Josie Schomburg, Isla Abrams, Mia Brinkley, Leah Mouganis and Lauren Kampi also scored for the Tigers.

Jordan Ashbaugh earned the shutout in goal.

North Allegheny moved to 12-3-1 overall and 9-3 in Class 3A.

WPIAL board expands

The WPIAL board has expanded to 21 members with the addition of a seat for a representative from the WPIAL Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council.

The first to fill that seat is David Hunter, a Donora native and an accomplished professional in investment and finance. The nine-person advisory council chose Hunter as its first representative, and the WPIAL board approved his addition last week.

The council was created in 2020 with the mission to help the WPIAL become “a socially responsible organization that includes, respects and celebrates individuals from all walks of life.” Its members take part in board meetings and eligibility hearings, but had no vote in those matters until now.

“That just didn’t make any sense to me,” said WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer, hired in July. “If you’re going to be sitting there and you’re going to be listening and you’re going to give input, you should also have the ability to vote. That has personally bothered me from the beginning, when I was president.”

If Hunter is unable to attend a hearing or meeting, he can choose an alternate from the council to replace him, Seltzer said.

The new WPIAL board position is the second added in two years.

In August 2021, the board added a seat earmarked for a private school representative. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart principal Shawn Holup has served in that position since.

