North Allegheny notebook: Rumpler celebrates state championship

Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted by Judy Rumpler North Allegheny’s Leyna Rumpler won the 2023 state girls wrestling tournament on March 12, 2023.

Thirteen champions were crowned March 12 at the Pennsylvania girls wrestling state championships at Central Dauphin High School.

North Allegheny’s Leyna Rumpler and Canon-McMillan’s Valarie Solorio were among those standing at the top of the awards podium.

Rumpler pinned Carlisle’s Katelyn Coldren in 4 minutes, 25 seconds to win the 148-pound title. Also a junior, Rumpler had four pins in all. She was a runner-up last season.

Solorio pinned South Western’s Natalie Handy in 47 seconds to win the 100-pound championship.

The Big Macs junior had a first-round bye and then pinned all four of her opponents in a total of 5:28.

In all, there were 22 placewinners from WPIAL schools.

North Allegheny’s Sophia Folks (130 pounds) placed fifth, Callie Rautenbach (148) was sixth and Kaylee Dean (235) took eighth.

Behind six placewinners, Canon-McMillan had the highest team score with 137 points, ahead of Bishop McCort (92.5), Cumberland Valley (82.0), South Western (78.0), Gettysburg (64) and North Allegheny (64).

NA girls hoops reaches PIAA quarterfinals

Jasmine Timmerson dropped 19 points and Kellie McConnell finished with 18 to lead North Allegheny to a 57-34 victory over Mt. Lebanon in the PIAA Class 6A girls basketball second round March 14.

The Tigers (22-5) jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and never looked back. Jenny Smith scored 10 points and Gina Smith added eight for Mt. Lebanon (18-9), which scored just 15 more points after posting a 19-point first quarter.

North Allegheny was to face Norwin for the fourth time this season in the quarterfinals. They split in the regular season and the Tigers won 38-36 in the WPIAL semifinals.

North Allegheny wins PIRHL title

North Allegheny’s inline hockey team captured the PIRHL title March 12 with a 5-4 win over Penn-Trafford in the championship game at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center.

Kyle Tomino scored the game-winning goal int he third period on an assist from Declan Dadey.

Logan Cerqua, Brett Baker, Evan Barnhart (2) also scored.

Mitchell Ludwick earned the win in goal as the Tigers finished the season 20-1.

Tigers fall in PIHL semifinals

North Allegheny’s ice hockey season came to an end March 13 after a 4-0 loss to Peters Township in the PIHL Class 3A Penguins Cup semifinals.

The top-seeded Indians earned a chance to defend their title by shutting out No. 4 North Allegheny at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center.

Austin Malley gave Peters a 1-0 lead in the first period as the Indians outshoot the Tigers, 24-6, early on.

The Indians broke the game open with three goals in the second period.

Luca Maietta scored from a bad angle less than two minutes in, then Peters Township scored twice in 48 seconds to take a 4-0 lead.

“Even with a four-goal lead in the third period, against NA,” Peters Township coach Rick Tingle said, “I’m not comfortable until there is three minutes left. It’s good to move on and get an opportunity to play next week.”

Anthony Labellarte scored on a Cole Neupaver rebound at 13:54, and Troy Jones converted a Cam Martin feed at 14:32 to open up the four-goal lead.

“It was big to get the 4-0 lead in the second,” Tingle said. “We came out and tried to be a little bit smarter with the puck and it turned out all right.”

Junior goaltender Kyle Thomas made the lead stand up, with 20 saves to post the shutout for the Indians.

Peters Township (18-3-1) outshot North Allegheny, 48-20, on the night. Senior Rylan Murphy was busy for the Tigers (13-6-3), making 44 saves in his final start.

Wrestlers compete at PIAA tournament

North Allegheny senior wrestlers Jayson Flener and Adam Rohan capped their season March 11, at the PIAA wrestling championships in Hershey.

Coming off claiming Section 3 championships and then placing fourth at the WPIAL Class 3A tournament, they each earned a spot in the state tournament field.

Rohan went 2-2 at 160 pounds. He went 31-16 this season.

Flener finished 0-2 at 145 pounds. He finished the season with a 21-14 record.

