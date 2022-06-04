North Allegheny notebook: Shannon takes 3rd in PIAA hurdles

Saturday, June 4, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Kena Shannon (left) was a bronze medalist at the 2022 PIAA championships.

North Allegheny senior Kena Shannon capped her high school career last week by earning a bronze medal in the 300-meter hurdles at the PIAA Class 3A track and field championships in Shippensburg.

Shannon ran a time of 44.38 seconds in the finals, setting a school record.

Neshaminy’s Sanaa Hebron won the event in 41.85, and Haverford Township’s Aubrey Leneweaver was second in 44.37.

She also helped the Tigers’ 1,600-meter relay set a school record (3:53.33) with Mia Tuman, Arianna Tegtmeier and Isabella Costa. The group finished in fifth place.

Central Bucks West won the event in 3:50.83.

North Allegheny senior Dwayne Taylor also earned a medal at the state meet, finishing fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 46 feet, 2.25 inches.

Tigers take down Palmyra in 1st round

The WPIAL Class 3A champion North Allegheny boys volleyball team opened the PIAA tournament with a 3-0 victory over Palmyra on May 31.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-18.

The Tigers (15-1) were led by senior Cole Dorn with 15 kills. Senior Caleb Schall had 26 assists.

North Allegheny advanced to face Shaler in the PIAA quarterfinals.

NA lacrosse players honored

North Allegheny senior attack Cole Bordo and junior long-stick middie Marco Pascarella were named All-Americans by U.S. Lacrosse last week.

Both also earned All-WPIAL honors with teammates Gavin Banyas and Matt Miller. All four also were all-section picks for the Section 2 champion Tigers (12-7).

Senior Ryan Barry was named Academic All-American.

Davidson reaches PIAA quarterfinals

North Allegheny sophomore Trey Davidson reached the quarterfinals in the PIAA Class 3A boys singles tennis tournament last week.

The WPIAL runner-up beat Praneel Mallaiah of Abington Heights, 6-1, 6-0. He then lost to Council Rock South’s Mikkel Zinder, 6-3, 6-1.

