North Allegheny notebook: Tigers baseball team blanks Butler

By:

Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny pitcher Connor Smith struck out 13 batters in a win over Butler.

North Allegheny’s quest for a Section 1-6A baseball title stayed intact last week after the Tigers shut out Butler, 4-0, on April 26.

Senior Connor Smith allowed three hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts over six innings en route to the victory. David Posey struck out the final three batters to seal the win.

Aaron Posey and Andrew Hart each had an RBI as the Tigers moved to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in section play.

Softball picks up key win

McKenna Rowlands went 3 for 4, including the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 11th, to lead North Allegheny to an 8-7 Section 2-6A win over Norwin on April 23.

Alaina Whipkey and Meghan McDonough singled and doubled, and Mayson Brokos also had three hits for the Tigers. Sammy Plotsko worked 51⁄ 3 innings of scoreless relief.

Three days later, Whipkey hit a home run, and Anne Melle and Sydni Junker each hit a double to lead North Allegheny (8-3) to a 3-1 nonsection win over Canon-McMillan.

The Tigers moved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in section play with five section games left.

Boys volleyball team wins showdown

Jack Birch had 15 kills and four blocks as North Allegheny handed Seneca Valley its first loss of the season and ran its winning streak to 71 matches with a 26-24, 34-32, 25-22 victory in Section 2-6A on April 22.

Nico Sfeir had 13 kills and three blocks for the Tigers. Caleb Schall added nine kills, 30 assists and 10 digs. Ryan Tresler had 20 digs.

The Tigers then beat Shaler, 3-1, on April 26 to move to 8-0 overall and in section play. Game scores were 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17.

Jack Birch had 16 kills and four blocks, and Jax Wilhite had 10 kills.

Track and field teams reach WPIAL semis

North Allegheny’s girls track team claimed a section title last week after defeating Shaler (140-5) and Fox Chapel (128-22) to finish 6-0.

The NA boys also beat Shaler (136-14) and Fox Chapel (98-52) to finish 5-1 and in second place behind Butler. Both teams advanced to the WPIAL semifinals.

Tennis tandem wins section title

The North Allegheny boys tennis team captured the Section 2-3A title last week with a pair of victories.

On April 25, the Tigers defeated both Sewickley Academy, 4-1, and North Hills, 3-1, to finish 9-3 overall and 7-0 in section play.

They needed to play two matches on the final day of section competition.

Against Sewickley Academy, Trey Davidson and Manas Kathir won in singles, and the doubles teams of Krishna Naik/Srivatsa Bellamkonda and Sri Bellamkonda/Atharva Sumant were victorious.

North Allegheny was scheduled to open the WPIAL playoffs against Chartiers Valley on Tuesday.

In addition, Shomik Telang and Raj Ginde finished fourth at the Section 2 doubles tournament after falling to Pine-Richland’s Braiden Smalley and Ethan Silipo, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Boys lacrosse tops SSA

North Allegheny boys lacrosse moved to 7-4 overall and stayed unbeaten in Section 2-3A at 5-0 with an 8-7 win over Shady Side Academy on April 27.

Marco Pascarella, Christian Tedder, Evan Lyon, Cole Bordo (2), Gavin Banyas (2) and Marc Bartolomucci scored for the defending WPIAL champion Tigers.

Marc Melanson made 10 saves to secure the win in a rematch of the 2021 WPIAL championship.

Tags: North Allegheny