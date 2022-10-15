North Allegheny notebook: Tigers’ boys soccer team gets key victory

Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Ben Christian plays against Butler Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at North Allegheny High School.

Ben Christian’s goal in the 38th minute lifted North Allegheny boys soccer to a 1-0 victory over Central Catholic in a Section 1-4A game Oct. 11.

Dante Accamando secured the team’s seventh shutout of the season.

The win helped the Tigers move to 9-6-1 overall and 7-6 in section play.

The Tigers remained in the hunt for a playoff berth entering this week’s action.

NA tennis move on in playoffs

The third-seeded North Allegheny girls tennis team scored a 5-0 victory over Franklin Regional in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals last week.

Sara Fernandez, Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding won singles matches in straight sets.

In doubles, Reagan Dougherty/Eileen Hu and Tia Soussou and Rebecca Murphy were victoroius.

North Allegheny (13-2) advanced to face No. 2 Shady Side Academy in the semifinals.

Tigers shut out Allderdice

Lucia Wells scored two goals and Sam Braden, Ally Ruiz, Anna Bundy and Kylie Dutkovich each scored for North Allegheny (16-1, 12-1) in a 6-0 victory over Allderdice in a Section 1-4A girls soccer game Oct. 12.

It was the Tigers’ fourth straight shutout.

Boys golfers compete at WPIAL semifinals

Members of the North Allegheny boys golf team took part in the WPIAL team semifinals last week at Beaver Valley Golf Course.

The Tigers finished fourth with a score of 403 and fell short of advancing to the WPIAL final round.

Central Catholic (375), Plum (394) and Upper St. Clair (399) advanced.

Chris Hoffman shot 78, followed by Collin Wang (79), Colin Ward (80), Jake Watterson (83) and Ethan Byrne (83).

Girls volleyball sweeps Oakland Catholic

The top-ranked North Allegheny girls volleyball team defeated Oakland Catholic, 3-0, on Oct. 10, in a nonsection match, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16.

Ella Zimmer had nine kills, Mia Tuman had 25 assists, and Caroline Curran had 14 digs to lead the Tigers, who improved to 12-0.

Field hockey blanks Hempfield

North Allegheny’s field hockey team earned an 11-0 win over Hempfield in a Class 3A game last week.

Mila Prusak, Isla Abrams and Lauren Kampi each had three goals, and Josie Schomburg and Sophie Grafton also scored for the Tigers (10-3-1, 6-2).

NA football tops Mt. Lebanon

Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Oct. 7.

Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0).

The Blue Devils won the state title last season.

Softball team splits with Spartans

North Allegheny’s slow-pitch softball team moved to 7-3 after splitting a doubleheader with Montour on Oct. 9.

After falling 15-9, the Tigers won Game 2, 21-4.

Helen Katyal had four hits to lead the way in the second game.

