North Allegheny notebook: Tigers clinch conference title

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khiryn Boyd intercepts a pass intended for Central Catholic’s Pete Gonzalez on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

North Allegheny’s football team claimed its fourth conference title in the past five years this season and now turns its attention to the WPIAL playoffs.

The Tigers locked up the No. 1 seed for the Class 6A playoffs after Week 8 games were completed.

Central Catholic’s victory over Seneca Valley secured the conference title for the Tigers, who won a nonconference game over Penn-Trafford, 20-3.

Khiryn Boyd threw for one touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 99 yards for another TD for North Allegheny (8-1). Nick Van Winkle added field goals of 41 and 36 yards in the win.

The Tigers capped the regular season against Seneca Valley on Oct. 28.

The playoffs begin Nov. 4, and the Tigers will open against Class 6A’s fourth-place finisher.

The winning team advances to the WPIAL championship game Nov. 19, at Norwin.

NA tennis falls in WPIAL final

No. 1 seed Mt. Lebanon snapped a 31-year streak without a WPIAL girls tennis championship with a 4-1 win over No. 3 North Allegheny in the Class 3A final Oct. 21, at Washington & Jefferson.

While ending the long skid, Mt. Lebanon also denied North Allegheny its seventh WPIAL title. The Tigers won six in a row from 2013-18.

Senior Carly Grant teamed with freshman Michelle Yang at first doubles to produce a 6-1, 6-2 victory that sealed the win.

Senior Emily Wincko produced a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles for North Allegheny.

“I am very proud of all of the girls,” North Allegheny coach Michelle Weniger said. “They’ve played very well all year long. Part of our goals was getting to WPIALs, and getting to the tile match is icing on the cake. … There is still a lot out there to go after.”

North Allegheny opened the PIAA tournament with a 5-0 win over Fairview in the first round Oct. 25.

North Allegheny softball takes second

The North Allegheny slow-pitch softball team advanced to the WPISL championship game on Oct. 23.

The Tigers lost 12-7 to Shaler.

After defeating Bethel Park, 24-9, in the quarterfinals, the Tigers beat Montour, 11-6, in the semifinals.

North Allegheny finished the season 13-4.

Tigers ice hockey stays unbeaten

Evan Perrotte and Luke Evans scored two goals apiece, as North Allegheny’s varsity hockey team scored a 7-4 win over Mt. Lebanon on Oct. 24.

Trey Gallo, Lorenzo Colaizzi and Ryan Jackman also scored for the Tigers, who improved to 3-0-1.

Andrew Long made 14 saves to earn the win.

