North Allegheny notebook: Tigers defense sparks opening victory

Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Tyree Alualu smiles during practice on Aug. 10, 2021, in McCandless.

The North Allegheny football team got off to a strong start on Aug. 27, taking down Allderdice, 47-14, in a nonconference home game.

The Class 6A No. 3-ranked Tigers (1-0) forced four turnovers. Tyree Alualu recovered a fumble and had an interception. Luke Rumpler recovered a fumble, and Kyrell Hutcherson had an interception.

Tanner Potts threw for 47 yards and one touchdown and ran for another TD.

Jaerone Parker threw for 99 yards and one touchdown for Allderdice.

Boys golfers top Raiders for section victory

North Allegheny’s boys golf team defeated Seneca Valley, 199-209, on Aug. 30, improving to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Section 3-AAA.

Chris Hoffman shot 1-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors at North Park Golf Course.

Curtis Rhoten and Ethan Byrne both shot 40, and Jake Watterson and Collin Wang each shot 41.

Girls golf program defeats Seneca Valley

North Allegheny’s girls golf team topped Seneca Valley, 176-179, on Aug. 30, to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Section 1-AAA.

Sissi Hai shot 41 to lead the way at Connoquenessing Country Club. Katie Rose Rankin and Lauren Kardos each shot 44, and Megan Manesiotis shot 47.

Girls tennis team falls to Peters Twp.

North Allegheny girls tennis dropped a 5-0 nonsection match to Peters Township on Aug. 30 and fell to 0-2 this season.

Emily Wincko, Abbey Swirsding and Claire Zheng lost in singles. Siya Jain/Tia Soussou and Rebecca Murphy/Eileen Hu each lost doubles matches.

