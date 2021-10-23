North Allegheny notebook: Tigers girls soccer team earns top seed

By:

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Sophia Palermo battles Seneca Valley’s Natalie Matthews for a header during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless.

The two-time defending champion North Allegheny girls soccer team again is the favorite to win the WPIAL Class 4A title after earning the No. 1 seed for the district playoffs.

The Tigers finished the regular season 15-0-1 and are riding a 22-game unbeaten streak against WPIAL competition.

North Allegheny, which is ranked No. 1 in the state, is led by top goal scorer Lucia Wells.

The Tigers defense has allowed just goals all season with 13 shutouts.

They earned a bye in the first round and will host the winner of No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 9 Fox Chapel in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Boys soccer advances to postseason

North Allegheny’s boys soccer team finished the regular season 13-5 and earned the No. 6 seed for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

The Tigers were scheduled to host No. 11 Upper St. Clair on Tuesday in the first round.

North Allegheny capped the regular season with a 4-2 nonsection loss to Norwin on Oct. 19. Ben Christian and Arnav Patel scored for the Tigers, who won nine of the last 11 games.

Field hockey caps regular season

The North Allegheny field hockey team wrapped up the regular season last week with a 2-1 loss to Pine-Richland on Oct. 20.

Tanvi Challa scored, and Jordan Ashbaugh made 11 saves for North Allegheny.

The Tigers finished the regular season 11-7 overall and 8-4 in section play. The WPIAL playoffs began this week.

Football team tops Big Macs

Logan Kushner threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD as No. 3 North Allegheny picked up a 36-14 win over No. 5 Canon-McMillan (4-4, 2-3) in a Class 6A contest Oct. 15.

J.R. Burton added two rushing touchdowns for North Allegheny.

Rankin competes at PIAA championships

North Allegheny junior golfer Katie Rose Rankin finished in a tie for 24th at the PIAA Class AAA girls golf championships last week at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York. Rankin, the WPIAL runner-up, shot 12-over-par 84.

Slow-pitch softball sweeps SV

North Allegheny’s slow-pitch softball team scored 19-2 and 19-3 wins over Seneca Valley on Oct. 17 to finish the regular season 10-4.

Audrey Laswell and Megan Quinlan each hit three-run homers in the sweep.

The defending WPISL champions earned the No. 4 seed for the playoff tournament.

Heinz Field schedule announced

The WPIAL finalized its schedule for the five football finals at Heinz Field.

The games will be played in sequential order with Class A at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 and Class 2A following at 5 p.m. There will be three games Saturday, Nov. 27 with Class 3A at noon, Class 4A at 3 p.m. and Class 5A at 6 p.m.

The Class 6A final is Nov. 20 at a high school stadium. The WPIAL intends to choose that site soon.

Shipping issues hit WPIAL

Teams might not receive new football, soccer balls or volleyballs for the WPIAL playoffs this year.

The shipment of PIAA balls is delayed and likely won’t arrive before the WPIAL playoffs start, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. The delay was blamed on the supply-chain issues clogging up West Coast shipping ports.

Teams can use balls they already own.

Tags: North Allegheny