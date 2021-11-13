North Allegheny notebook: Tigers runners again claim PIAA titles

Saturday, November 13, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Eva Kynaston finishes fourth in the Class AAA girls race during the WPIAL cross country championships on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Cal (Pa.).

North Allegheny’s boys and girls cross country teams repeated as team champions Nov. 6 at the PIAA championships in Hershey.

The girls captured their fourth consecutive team title and seventh in school history.

“This is something,” North Allegheny coach John Neff said about his girls team. “I heard that no one has won four consecutive titles in Class 3A. We’re young and motivated, and this could go on for a few more years.”

The North Allegheny boys had to rally to win the school’s 15th title and third in the past four years. They trailed early in the race before finishing strong to win by 64 points over La Salle College, 62-126.

“As for the boys, we’re losing a couple key seniors, but we have some young runners ready to step in,” Neff said. “It could be an exciting few years.”

North Allegheny sophomore Eva Kynaston (18:38.2) and freshman Wren Kucler (18:40.9) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls Class 3A race.

North Allegheny finished with 62 team points, and Dallastown was second with 149.

The others on the team were freshman Robin Kucler, who placed 23rd, senior Maura Mlecko (36th), sophomore Erin McGoey (47th), freshman Sydney Kuder (53rd) and freshman Camille Swirsding (82nd).

Leading the way for the NA boys were senior Scott Nalepa, who finished eighth, along with freshman Jack Bertram (13th), senior Ryan Podnar (19th), senior Graham Wolfe (27th), sophomore Michael Gauntner (31st), senior Caleb Schall (60th) and junior Greg Kossuth (61st).

Field hockey players recognized

WPIAL Class 3A field hockey runner-up North Allegheny had six players earn postseason honors last week with selection to the WPIAL all-star team.

Junior goalkeeper Jordan Ashbaugh, junior midfielder Lauren Kampi, junior forward Mila Prusak and freshman midfielder Mia Brinkley were picked to the all-star team.

Junior forward Sofia Mianzo and junior midfielder Callie Rautenbach were honorable mention selections.

The all-stars were chosen by a vote of coaches, who also identified an All-WPIAL team.

Kampi and Prusak earned All-WPIAL recognition.

Prusak had 19 goals, and Kampi had 14 this season for the Tigers (12-8).

NA football reaches semifinals

Logan Kushner threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 4 North Allegheny to a 49-26 victory over No. 5 Canon-McMillan (4-7) in the WPIAL Class 6A football quarterfinals Nov. 5.

Khiryn Boyd (80 yards), Daniel Sellers (17 yards) and Connor Casten (66) caught TD passes.

Kolin Dinkins returned an interception 98 yards for a score.

J.R. Burton added 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns for North Allegheny (7-4), which led at halftime, 42-13.

Mike Evans threw for 216 yards and one touchdown to Austyn Winkleblech, who caught seven passes for 187 yards for Canon-McMillan.

The Tigers played at No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (10-0) in the semifinals Friday.

