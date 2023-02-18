North Allegheny notebook: Tigers runners shine at indoor meet

Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Wren Kucler (left) and Robin Kucler (right) are distance runners for the 2023 Tigers.

North Allegheny’s girls mile relay team re-set their school record Feb. 12, at a Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor track and field meet at Edinboro.

Members of the 1,600-meter relay — Isabella Costa, Chloe Reed, Ginger Tegtmeier and Mackenzie Winning — won the event in 4 minutes, 9.51 seconds.

Maya Curri, who posted a time of 26.99 seconds in the 200-meter dash, and Lindsay Breneman, who cleared 10 feet, 7 inches in pole vault, also set freshman records at North Allegheny as they finished second in their events.

Distance runners Wren Kucler (10:02.47), Robin Kucler, Eva Kynaston, Erin McGoey and Grace Rowley took second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 3,000 meters.

On the boys’ side, Jack Bertram won the 3,000 in 8:37.47.

And, the distance relay group of Bertram, Michael Gauntner, Gregory Kossuth and Jackson Pajak finished second in 10:56.71.

Girls basketball earns No. 2 seed

North Allegheny’s girls basketball team was awarded the No. 2 seed for the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

The Tigers (17-5) will host No. 7 Pine-Richland (11-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 23).

The winner advances to play the winner of No. 3 Norwin (19-3) and No. 6 Baldwin (10-12) in the semifinals Monday. The championship game is 7 p.m. March 3.

• The Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a 62-33 nonsection win over State College.

Pitt recruit Jasmine Timmerson had 22 points, and Caroline Henderson added 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Streak ends for NA inline hockey team

North Allegheny’s inline hockey team dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to Seneca Valley on Feb. 12, ending a 17-game winning streak.

Kyle Tomino had two goals, and Steven Cameron added another for the Tigers, who finished the regular season with a 17-1 record, good for first place in the Varsity I division.

The playoffs are slated to begin Feb. 25, at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center.

NA ice hockey falls to Seneca Valley

The North Allegheny ice hockey team dropped a 5-3 decision against Seneca Valley on Feb. 13, and fell to 11-5-3 overall.

Rylan Murphy made 19 saves, Nate Spak had two goals, and Cole Bianchin also scored for the Tigers, who will wrap up the regular season Feb. 27, against Baldwin.

Gymnastics team competes at WPIALs

North Allegheny gymnasts competed at the WPIAL individual championships Feb. 11 at Moon.

In the advanced division, Sophie Aglietti was 11th in floor (9.1), 17th in vault (8.4) and 19th in bars (2.2); and Juliet Hood was eighth in beam (9.175), 13th in bars (8.375) and 15th in vault (8.65).

In Intermediate I, Gabbi Stegeman was 14th all-around (33.15) after finishing ninth in beam (8.525), 14th in bars (7.75) and floor (8.625) and 18th in vault (8.25); Devyn Horner was 16th in vault (8.35) and Masha Dudina was 20th in vault (8.15).

In Intermediate II, Jena Karlovits was 11th all-around (31.85) after placing 15th in floor (8.125), 16th in vault (8.4), 20th in beam (7.95) and 21st in bars (7.375); Sarah DeJanckhee was 13th all-around (31.625) after finishing 10th in vault (8.55), 17th in bars (7.475), 22nd in beam (7.85) and 31st in floor (7.75); Julia Fortunato was fifth in vault (8.675), 21st in beam (7.95) and 20th in floor (8.075); Lily Grbach was 26th in vault (8.0); Vivienne Hood was 30th in vault (7.8); Sarah Killen was 31st in vault (7.7); and Kirsten Karlovits was seventh in beam (8.275), 13th in floor (8.2) and 17th in vault (8.4).

Tags: North Allegheny