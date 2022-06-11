North Allegheny notebook: Tigers softball falls in PIAA quarterfinals

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley catcher Anna Kalkowski tags out North Allegheny’s Annalyn Isaacs in the WPIAL Class 6A softball championship Wednesday, June 1, 2002 at Cal (Pa.).

North Allegheny’s softball season came to an end June 9 when the Tigers dropped a 10-2 decision to District 1 runner-up Pennsbury in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals at Messiah University.

Pennsbury took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. NA got two runs on the board in the third inning, but Pennsbury added runs in the third and fourth to lead 4-2. Pennsbury then put together a five-run outburst in the fifth and added a run in the seventh to seal the victory.

North Allegheny reached the quarterfinals after a 6-4 win at Mifflin County in the PIAA first round June 6.

Sydni Junker hit the go-ahead two-run single during a four-run seventh inning for the Tigers.

Junker, Meghan McDonough, Anne Melle and Alaina Whipkey doubled.

Annalyn Isaacs, Whipkey, Mayson Brokos and McDonough also had RBIs, and Melle was 2 for 4 and earned the pitching victory.

Owens-Delerme earns SEC award

North Allegheny graduate Ayden Owens-Delerme added another award to his personal trophy case earlier this month when he was recognized as the SEC Field Athlete of the Year.

A junior at Arkansas, Owens-Delerme set a collegiate record in the decathlon with 8,528 points in winning the Mt. SAC Relays. He set top marks in the 100 meters (10.27) and 400 meters (46.12).

At the SEC championship meet, he was fifth in the 110 hurdles and helped the 400 relay team finish second and the 1,600 relay team take sixth.

Owens-Delerme and his relay teammates were to compete at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore., over the weekend.

Earlier this year, Owens-Delerme was named the USTFCCCA Indoor Field Athlete of the Year after he won the NCAA indoor championship in the heptathlon.

NA girls lacrosse players honored

Several members of the North Allegheny girls lacrosse team earned postseason honors after helping the team to an 11-7 record and a trip to the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.

Senior Bella Falo was picked to the All-WPIAL team after scoring 67 goals.

She also was a first-team all-section selection.

Senior Allison Lyon, junior Mila Prusak and sophomore Isla Abrams were second-team all-section honorees.

More all-section honors for athletes

Several members of the North Allegheny baseball team were selected to the Big 56 all-section teams.

Seniors Cole Young (infield), Erik Sundgren (outfield) and Aaron Posey (catcher) as well as junior Andrew Hart (infield) were first-team selections.

Senior pitcher Connor Smith was a second-team pick, and junior outfielder Harron Lee was an honorable mention.

In softball, senior infielder Alaina Whipkey and junior outfielder Meghan McDonough were named to the first team.

Senior infielder Reagan Deitrick and junior designated hitter Mayson Brokos were second-team selections.

Junior infielder Annalyn Isaacs, sophomore outfielder Carlyn Vaupel and sophomore pitcher Anne Melle were honorable mentions.

