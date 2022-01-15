North Allegheny notebook: Tigers swimmers stay unbeaten

Saturday, January 15, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Lexi Sundgren won the 200 free and 500 free at the Bucknell Invitational on Jan. 8.

North Allegheny’s boys and girls swim teams earned a sweep over Hampton on Jan. 11 to improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Section 2-3A.

The boys scored a 98-78 victory, while the girls won 92-82.

Divers Zoe Ky and Will Schenk finished first, along with William Gao (fly, IM), Eliot Maravich (50 free), Riley Williams (100 free), Nicholas Klein (500 free), Isabella Dietz (200 free, 500 free), Delaney Kennedy (IM), Brooke Glinski (50 free), Julianne Weaver (100 free), Greta Mott (fly), Lexi Sundgren (100 back) and Vivien Li (breast).

In addition, the boys 200 medley and 400 free relay and the girls 200 medley and 400 free relay also won.

North Allegheny also recently competed at the Bucknell Invitational on Jan. 8. The boys team finished second, and the girls took fourth.

Christina Shi won the diving portion of the meet, and Sundgren won the 200 free and 500 free.

The Tigers have upcoming section meets with Butler (Thursday), Pine-Richland (Jan. 27), Seneca Valley (Feb. 3), Mars (Feb. 10) and North Hills (Feb. 17).

NA boys basketball falls to Seneca Valley

Connor Oros hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to lift Seneca Valley (4-6, 1-4) to a 63-61 Section 1-6A win over North Allegheny (8-3, 2-3) on Jan. 11.

Matt McDonough scored 18, and Robby Jones added 15 points for the Tigers, who lost three straight games after starting 8-0.

Girls basketball improves to 9-0

Emma Fischer had 21 points and connected on five 3-pointers to help No. 1 North Allegheny (9-0, 5-0) slip by Shaler, 52-48, in Section 1-6A girls basketball Jan. 10.

Jasmine Timmerson and Lydia Betz added 13 points apiece for the Tigers.

5 wrestlers place at Mid-Winter Mayhem

North Allegheny had five placewinners at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament Jan. 8 at IUP.

Nathan Monteparte finished second at 132 pounds after falling 4-0 to Brookville’s Owen Reinsel in the finals.

Aidan Buggey placed fourth at 215 pounds. Will Bentrim (113 pounds) and Travis Stipetich (152) took fifth place. Casey Walker was sixth at 106 pounds.

The Tigers also swept North Hills, 51-21, and Pine-Richland, 34-33, in dual meets Jan. 5. They then improved to 4-0 in Class 3A, Section 3B with a pair of victories Jan. 12. North Allegheny beat Shaler, 58-9, and Mars, 66-6.

Hockey team wins another outdoor game

North Allegheny’s ice hockey team took to the outdoor rink at Schenley Park and earned another victory.

On Jan. 7, North Allegheny defeated Holy Ghost Prep, 4-3, in an exhibition game.

Kyle Holmes, Connor Chi, Nate Spak and Matt Irvin scored for the Tigers.

Earlier in the week, the Tigers defeated Seneca Valley on the North Park outdoor rink.

North Allegheny (11-1-0-1) returned to action Jan. 11 and fell to Baldwin, 4-3, in a shootout at Baierl Ice Complex.

Shane O’Neill, Cole Jackman and Connor Chi scored for NA.

