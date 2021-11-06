North Allegheny notebook: Tigers teams compete in postseason

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Nick Magee heads the ball in front of North Allegheny’s Aidan Dyga during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal Nov. 2.

The Pine-Richland Rams proved once again to be the dominant force in WPIAL Class 3A field hockey as they defeated North Allegheny, 3-1, to capture a third straight title Oct. 30, at Washington & Jefferson.

The Rams’ game-breaker — senior midfielder Rylie Wollerton — put the Rams ahead 1-0 when she converted a penalty corner 6 minutes, 13 seconds into the game.

Wollerton put her skills on display early in the third quarter, when she banged home a reverse chip to make the score 2-0.

Trailing by two goals, North Allegheny (12-8) got a spark when junior Lauren Kampi converted the Tigers’ fifth penalty corner with 6:03 remaining in the game to make the score 2-1. That goal was just the sixth allowed by Pine-Richland this season.

“NA is always a formidable opponent, strong passionate competitors,” P-R coach Donna Stephenson said. “I have nothing but accolades for that staff and their program.”

The Rams were able to capitalize on their seventh penalty corner in the game’s final minute to put the contest out of reach, when Georgia Rottinghaus batted in a high rebound out of the air to make the final score 3-1.

The Rams (17-0) claimed their fourth title in the last five seasons.

Water polo team finishes 4th in state

The Western Conference champion North Allegheny girls water polo team finished fourth at the state championship Oct. 31.

The Tigers (18-5) beat Governor Mifflin, 15-12, on Saturday and lost to Wilson, 16-14, in double overtime and 17-4 to Cumberland Valley in the third-place match Sunday.

Rebecca Melanson (14), Anna Kegel (12), Donnelly (5), Natalie Marquiss (1) and Jamie Palone (1) led North Allegheny’s goal-scoring effort at the state tournament.

Izzy Trunzo made 36 saves during the tournament.

Kegel, Melanson, Donnelly, Marquiss and Trunzo all earned all-state honors.

Tigers boys soccer ousted in semifinals

Alex Grim and and Austin Marmol each had a goal and an assist to lead No. 2 Peters Township to a 4-1 victory over No. 6 North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer semifinals Nov. 2, at West Allegheny.

Evan Anderson scored for the Tigers, who finished the season 15-6 overall.

NA girls soccer upset in quarterfinals

Fox Chapel’s Molly McNaughton made a save in the sixth round of a sudden death shootout to lead the No. 9 Foxes to a 1-0 victory over top-seeded and previously unbeaten North Allegheny (16-1-1) in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer quarterfinals Oct. 28.

Lucia Wells, Halle Marsalis, Kena Shannon and Allie Ruiz scored during the shootout for the Tigers.

North Allegheny’s Megan Miller, Alex Spano, Wells and Sophia Palermo were named to the All-WPIAL team.

Girls volleyball returns to finals

No. 1 North Allegheny swept to a 25-16, 25-17, 26-24 victory over No. 4 Moon in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Nov. 2 and advanced to the finals for the fifth straight season.

Carissa Tresser had nine kills and five blocks, Caroline Curran had 17 digs, Mia Tuman had 29 assists and Rachel Burton had two aces to lead the Tigers (15-1).

The Tigers were to face No. 2 Shaler on Saturday at Robert Morris. The section rivals split a pair of regular-season games this year.

