North Allegheny notebook: Tigers tennis team finishes 2nd in WPIAL

Saturday, May 13, 2023 | 11:01 AM

The 2023 WPIAL Class 3A runner-up North Allegheny boys tennis team. Bradford Woods Elementary student Grace Wu is a member of the Pittsburgh Artistic Swimming.

The top-seeded North Allegheny boys tennis team advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A championship match last week, but fell just short in its bid for a district title.

The Tigers fell to Gateway, 3-2, at Washington & Jefferson’s Swanson Tennis Center on May 10.

It was the first loss of the season for the Tigers (13-1).

The doubles teams of Amit Bhandari/Sri Thirumala and Matt Kampi/Adhav Ramadas each won in straight sets.

Gateway won the three singles matches to secure the title.

“They played incredibly sharp,” North Allegheny coach Dominic Gliozzi said of the Gateway singles trio. “Hats off to them. They played high-stakes tennis against the one seed. They also knew how to play high-stakes tennis against the one seed. It speaks very, very well of their kids and their maturity.”

North Allegheny, which advanced to the PIAA tournament, reached the WPIAL finals with wins over No. 16 Shaler, No. 8 Franklin Regional and No. 4 Upper St. Clair.

Softball team takes doubleheader

The North Allegheny softball team won both games of a doubleheader on May 8.

The Tigers beat Mt. Lebanon, 13-3 in six innings, as Sammy Plotsko went 4 for 4 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs and Caitlin Logan doubled and had five RBIs in a Section 1-6A win.

The Tigers then beat Pine-Richland, 8-5, in a section game.

Caitlyn Logan singled, homered and drove in two runs, McKenna Rowlands doubled twice, and Plotsko singled and doubled for North Allegheny.

The Tigers then dropped a 1-0 decision to Seneca Valley on May 9. Rowlands had the Tigers’ lone hit against Seneca Valley ace Lexie Hames.

North Allegheny wrapped up section play May 10 with a 5-2 loss to Norwin.

Reagan Sheets had two of the five hits, and Plotsko and Sadie Kelly had RBIs for the Tigers (14-6, 11-5).

NA baseball rolls past Pine-Richland

David Posey singled and doubled, August Maslo doubled and drove in a run, and Owen Schall had two RBIs to help North Allegheny (12-6, 8-4) to a 10-3 Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland on May 8, forcing a three-way tie atop the section standings with Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley.

On May 10, the Tigers dropped a 3-2 nonsection decision to Shaler. Andrew Hart doubled for North Allegheny.

Boys volleyball team tops Seneca Valley

North Allegheny improved to 8-3 in Section 2-3A on May 9 with a 3-2 win over Seneca Valley.

Game scores were 25-14, 18-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13.

Jax Wilhite had 22 kills, and Will Hahn contributed 29 digs for the Tigers. Varun Kaveti had 11 kills and four blocks.

Girls lacrosse falls to Mt. Lebanon, Hampton

North Allegheny’s girls lacrosse team dropped a 16-6 decision to Mt. Lebanon on May 8. Isla Abrams had three goals, Leigh Failla had two and Mila Prusak scored once for the Tigers (7-9).

On May 10, the Tigers fell to Hampton, 14-10, in a nonsection contest. Failla had three goals, and Abrams had two to lead the Tigers.

North Allegheny earned the No. 9 seed for the WPIAL playoffs and was scheduled to play No. 8 Peters Township in the first round Monday.

NA boys lacrosse draws No. 3 seed

North Allegheny’s boys lacrosse team was awarded the No. 3 seed for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

The Tigers received a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 6 Upper St. Clair and No. 11 Butler in the quarterfinals Thursday, May 18.

The semifinals are set for May 22, and the championships will be held May 24 or 25 at Robert Morris’ Joe Walton Stadium.

Wu places at regional championships

Bradford Woods Elementary student Grace Wu won the solo and trio routine events and placed third in figures in the 11-12 age division at the 2023 Regional Championships for USA Artistic Swimming on May 6-7, in Buffalo, N.Y.

A member of Pittsburgh Artistic Swimming, she was joined in the trio event by Mt. Lebanon’s Tilly Becker and Upper St. Clair’s Emily Lee.

