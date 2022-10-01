North Allegheny notebook: Tigers trio advances to WPIAL golf final round

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Three members of the North Allegheny boys golf team advanced to the final round of the WPIAL Class 3A tournament.

Sophomore Chris Hoffman and juniors Collin Wang and Jake Watterson advanced after finishing among the top 36 at the first-round competition Sept. 27, at Champion Lakes Golf Club in Bolivar.

Hoffman finished 22nd after shooting 10-over 81. Wang was 31st (83) and Watterson was 36th (84).

Freshmen Ravi Desai (45th) and Colin Ward (71st) also competed for the Tigers.

The final round of the WPIAL tournament will be 18 holes and be played Thursday at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.

Tigers girls soccer team tops Rams

Lucia Wells scored two goals, and Allie Burns and Abigail Stager also scored as North Allegheny defeated Pine-Richland, 4-1, in a Section 1-4A girls soccer game Sept. 28.

Natalie Rak made six saves to secure the win for the Tigers (12-1, 8-1).

Melanson nets 300th goal for Tigers

North Allegheny senior Rebecca Melanson, a UCLA commit, scored her 300th career goal as the North Allegheny girls water polo team defeated Cathedral Prep, 11-4, on Sept. 27.

Melanson finished with five goals and six assists for the Tigers (10-4, 9-2).

Behind five goals from Sean McClellan and four by Asher Jones, the North Allegheny boys (13-1, 11-0) defeated Cathedral Prep, 15-4.

NA volleyball stays unbeaten

The North Allegheny girls volleyball team improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in section play with a 3-0 victory over Seneca Valley on Sept. 27.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-14 and 25-14.

Mia Tuman had seven kills, 24 assists and two aces. Carissa Treser added eight kills. Ella Deeter had five kills and eight digs in the win.

Boys soccer falls to P-R

Ben Rishel scored in the seventh minute and it held up as Pine-Richland (8-1-1, 6-1-1) scored a 1-0 victory over North Allegheny (7-4-1, 5-4) in a Section 1-4A boys soccer game Sept. 27.

Pine-Richland tops NA field hockey

North Allegheny’s field hockey team was dealt its first loss in its past 10 matches Sept. 27, after Pine-Richland earned a 2-1 win in Class 3A play.

The Rams’ Jessica Albertson scored her 15th goal of the season off a penalty stroke in overtime.

Isla Abrams scored for the Tigers (8-2-1, 5-1).

Pine-Richland improved to 10-1 overall and 6-0 in section play.

NA runners win at PIAA Foundation meet

The North Allegheny boys and girls teams won titles Sept. 24, at the PIAA Foundation meet in Hershey.

The 5K course also is the site of the state championship meet.

The NA boys scored 63 points to top runner-up Manheim Township (142). They were led by sophomore Jack Bertram (16:05) in third place and senior Gregory Kossuth (16:36) in ninth.

The girls had 54 points to beat runner up State College (126). The Tigers were paced by sophomore Wren Kucler (18:42) in third and junior Eva Kynaston (19:31) in ninth.

Both teams also were victorious in a dual meet Sept. 27.

The 5-0 NA boys defeated Seneca Valley, 20-40, and North Hills, 15-50. The NA girls (4-1) won 19-39 over Seneca Valley and 15-50 over North Hills.

