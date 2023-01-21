North Allegheny notebook: Tigers upset top-ranked Central Catholic

Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Joey Dopirak scored 15 points in a win over Central Catholic.

The Central Catholic boys basketball team had moved to the top spot in the Trib HSSN rankings following wins over New Castle, Butler and Lincoln Park.

On Jan. 17, North Allegheny crashed the Vikings’ party, upsetting Central Catholic, 62-46, at UPMC Court.

Joey Dopirak scored 15 points, Ty Iwanonkiw hit for 14 and Anthony Sciote added 10 as North Allegheny (5-7, 3-2) cooled off Central Catholic (7-6, 3-2) in Section 1-6A. Dante DePante dropped 14 points for the Vikings.

North Allegheny was coming off back-to-back section losses to Butler, 63-50, and Seneca Valley, 64-42.

The Tigers will return to the second half of section play Friday (Jan. 27) when they host New Castle (12-2, 4-1) at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Hurricanes beat North Allegheny, 59-49, on Jan. 3.

NA boys/girls wrestlers sweep Seneca Valley

North Allegheny’s wrestling teams each scored wins over Seneca Valley last week in dual matches.

The boys team won 51-9 on Jan. 18 to improve to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in Section 2-3A.

Gus Stedeford (107 pounds), Jayson Flener (145), Adam Rohan (160) and Aidan Buggey (215) scored pins for the Tigers.

Griffen Reid (121), Nathan Monteparte (133), Kellen Buggey (152), Michael Hershberger (172) and Mason Hartung (189) won by decision, and William Bentrim (127) and Sam Horton (139) won by forfeit.

in the girls match, North Allegheny (1-1) beat the Raiders, 57-18.

Brenna Collery, Callie Rautenbach (2), Ava Anthony, Audrey Morrison, Leyna Rumpler, Maya Scott, Kaylee Dean and Bella Cuomo all had pins for the Tigers.

Sophia Folks won by decision.

Tigers girls go 1-1 in Chambersburg

North Allegheny’s girls basketball team split a pair of games at the MLK Hoops for Harmony tournament at Chambersburg earlier this month.

They defeated Imhotep Charter, 45-35, on Jan. 14 behind Jasmine Timmerson’s 16 points.

North Allegheny then lost to St. Frances Academy, 58-54, on Jan. 15. Timmerson tallied 18 points, Lydia Betz added 12 and Cam Phillips scored 11 in the loss as the Tigers moved to 8-4 overall.

Hockey team falls to Cathedral Prep

Liam Wald scored a goal and had two assists while Brayden Sprickman, Ethan Cunningham and Caleb Dacus each netted a goal for Cathedral Prep (9-6) in a 4-3 win over North Allegheny in a Class 3A game Jan. 17.

Nate Spak and Evan Perrotte scored and Matt Irvin had a goal and two assists for North Allegheny (9-4-3).

North Allegheny hosting track and field camp

The 17th annual North Allegheny track and field camp will be held June 5-9, at Newman Stadium on the North Allegheny Senior High School campus.

Led by NA coach John Neff and members of the varsity team, young athletes will gain instruction in the 100-meter dash, 60 hurdles, 400 relay, high jump, long jump and shot put.

Sessions will run from 5:30-6:55 p.m. for rising third-fifth graders and 7:05-8:30 p.m. for sixth and seventh graders.

Cost is $100 per camper and includes a t-shirt for those registered by May 19.

Contact jneff@northallegheny.org or visit athletics.northallegheny.org for more information.

Youth field hockey clinic upcoming

North Allegheny will host a youth field hockey winter clinic Feb. 25, at the Baierl Center on the North Allegheny campus.

Players in kindergarten to second grade will compete from 11 a.m.-noon, and those in grades three-five will be on the field from 12:30-2 p.m.

Coaches and players from the NA varsity team will provide instruction. Sticks will be provided. For more information, email NAyouthfieldhockey@gmail.com or visit athletics.northallegheny.org.

