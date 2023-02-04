North Allegheny notebook: Tigers win triple-overtime thriller

Saturday, February 4, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ty Iwanonkiw (right) and North Allegheny improved to 3-4 in Section 1-6A with a win over Pine-Richland.

Ty Iwanonkiw put up 19 points, Joey Dopirak hit for 18 and Joe Marquis added 11 as North Allegheny earned a 61-54 win over Pine-Richland (5-13, 1-6) in triple overtime in a Section 1-6A boys basketball game Jan. 31.

Emery Moye dropped 22 points and Owen Luellen finished with 14 for the Rams.

The Tigers (8-9, 3-4) rallied from a 36-30 deficit with a 12-6 run in the fourth quarter. They then outscored Pine-Richland, 19-12, in the overtime periods.

It was the Tigers’ third win in their last four games.

NA football players sign with college programs

Three senior members of the North Allegheny football program signed national letters of intent last week to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

Defensive back Campbell Melzer signed with Division I FCS St. Francis (Pa.), offensive lineman Chase Rodak picked Division II Clarion and running back Andrew Gavlik signed with Division II Mercyhurst.

In addition, offensive lineman Abdallah Daud (Duquesne), linebacker Kevin O’Donnell (Duquesne) and wide receiver Rourke Kennedy (Bucknell) signed during the early-signing period in December.

Shi breaks own pool record

North Allegheny senior Christina Shi scored 305.60 in her six dives Feb. 1 to break her own pool record and lead the Tigers to a 104-77 home win over Seneca Valley.

The NA boys also beat the Raiders, 108-76.

Also winning individual events for the NA girls were Lexi Sundgren (200 freestyle), Rebecca Melanson (50 free, 100 free), Dani Hinkson (100 fly), Natalie Sens (200 IM) and Greta Mott (100 backstroke).

Grant Regule (50 free, 100 free), William Gao (100 fly, 100 back) and Gus Miller (200 IM) won individual events for the NA boys.

The Tigers will be back in action Feb. 9 when they host Mars at 6 p.m.

Wrestlers fall in WPIAL team tournament

North Allegheny’s wrestling team was ousted from the WPIAL team tournament in the first round Feb. 1 after a 32-22 loss to Plum.

Aidan Buggey earned a pin at 215 pounds for the Tigers. A.J. Rohan (160) won by major decision. Jayson Flener (145 pounds) and William Bentrim (127) won by decision, and Nathan Monteparte (133) won by forfeit.

North Allegheny finished the team portion of the season with a 10-5 record.

The will compete at the individual section tournament Feb. 25, at North Allegheny.

Those who qualify will compete at the WPIAL individual tournament March 3-4, at Canon-McMillan.

Senior softball signups underway

Registration for the Northern Allegheny County Senior Softball League (NACSSL) is open for the 2023 season.

The competitive, slow-pitch senior softball league is open to players ages 50-and-over and 62-and-over in two divisions.

Tryout evaluations are held March-April. Games are played from May to August primarily at the North Park Senior Ballfield Complex at the North Park Lodge.

Sign up at www.NACSSL.com, or email nacssl@yahoo.com.

