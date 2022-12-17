North Allegheny notebook: Tigers wrestlers compete at Trinity Duals

Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Aidan Buggey (right) has helped the Tigers start the season 4-1.

North Allegheny wrestlers won three of four matches Dec. 10 at the Trinity Duals in Washington County.

The Tigers (4-1) defeated Cathedral Prep, 37-30, Finneytown (Ohio), 72-0, and Wheeling Park, W.Va., 33-27. They lost to host Trinity, 48-18.

Gus Stedeford (107), Casey Walker (114), Griffen Reid (121), William Bentrim (127), Nathan Monteparte (139), Jayson Flener (152), Aidan Buggey (215) and Anthony Spivak (285) all had pins during the event.

Stedeford had three pins and won by forfeit.

O’Donnell picks Duquesne

North Allegheny senior linebacker Kevin O’Donnell made a verbal commitment to play football at Duquesne on Dec. 13.

O’Donnell, a second-team all-conference selection, led the WPIAL Class 6A champion Tigers with 98 tackles and had three sacks this fall.

Tigers hockey team moves to 9-2-1

North Allegheny defeated Canon-McMillan, 6-4, in a PIHL game Dec. 12, at Baierl Ice Complex.

Evan Perrotte scored twice, and Cole Bianchin, Ryan Jackman, Dylan Murray and Evan Kerber added goals. Andrew Long made 21 saves in goal to secure the win for the Tigers (9-2-1), who lead the PIHL Class 3A standings with Seneca Valley. Both teams have 19 points.

Girls hoopsters dealt 1st loss

North Allegheny’s girls basketball team dropped a 55-54 decision to Wheeling Park in a nonsection game Dec. 8.

Jasmine Timmerson had 19 points for the Tigers. Lydia Betz and Kellie McConnell added 10 points apiece for the Tigers (2-1).

North Allegheny boys basketball team falls to Moon

Elijah Guillory scored 16 points and Aiden Reesman added 15 to lead Moon (2-2) to a 56-49 nonsection win over North Allegheny in boys basketball action Dec. 13.

Joey Dopirak led North Allegheny (0-4) with 18 points. Anthony Sciote had 13 and Ty Iwanonkiw had 10.

Bowlers battle Kiski Area

North Allegheny split a bowling match against Kiski Area on Dec. 8.

The boys (2-1) won 7-0 behind Connor Peoples and Cole Scott, who each threw 200 games.

The girls (1-2) lost 7-0 but accumulated their highest pin total of the season (1,631).

Girls wrestlers take 3rd at CV

The North Allegheny girls wrestling team opened its season with a third-place finish at the Cumberland Valley Girls Kickoff Classic on Dec. 3-4.

Competing among 27 teams, the Tigers had two champions – Leyna Rumpler at 155 pounds and Kaylee Dean at 235. Both finished 3-0. Rumpler had three pins. Dean had a pin and two decisions.

Sophia Folks finished second at 130 pounds after earning three pins and falling in the finals.

Audrey Morrison (142) and Callie Rautenbach (148) each finished fourth.

