North Allegheny notebook: Tigers wrestlers fall in WPIAL quarterfinals

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Casey Walker (top) wrestles Plum’s Rylen Campbell in the Allegheny County tournament final.

The North Allegheny wrestling team suffered its first loss last week.

Dylan Coy (126), Nathan Monteparte (132) and Jayson Flener (138) won bouts for North Allegheny (7-1) in a 43-24 loss to Canon-McMillan in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals Feb. 2.

Canon-McMillan’s Tyler Soule (145) and Ashten Slavick (152) had back-to-back pins to start a string of five straight wins.

Gianmarco Ramos (160) had a decision, and Matt Furman (172) and Geno Calgaro (189) had pins as the Big Macs (11-3) turned a 12-10 deficit into a 37-12 lead.

Canon-McMillan advanced to the quarterfinals with a 45-28 win over West Allegheny. The Tigers beat Bethel Park, 38-27, in the first round.

Casey Walker (106), Coy (126), Kellen Buggey (152), Adam Rohan (160) and Aidan Buggey (215) had pins for North Allegheny.

The Tigers return to action against Connellsville and Penn-Trafford on Tuesday.

7 Tigers sign with colleges

Seven North Allegheny football players made their college decisions official Feb. 2 on National Signing Day.

Defensive end Jacob Porter signed with Division I Yale of the Ivy League.

Division II commits include defensive back Kyrell Hutcherson and lineman Josh Ruppert to Edinboro, as well as lineman Nick Frisco (Slippery Rock), lineman Elijah Smith (IUP) and receiver Dwayne Taylor (Notre Dame College).

Bobby Hershey, a tight end/linebacker, committed to Division III Grove City.

The group helped North Allegheny finish 7-5 and reach the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals.

NA boys hoops tops rival Pine-Richland

Robby Jones scored 21 points and Joe Dopirak had 16 to lead North Allegheny (12-6, 4-6) past Pine-Richland, 68-62, in a key Section 1-6A boys basketball matchup Feb. 1.

Connor Casten and Matt McDonough had 10 each. Luke Shanahan led Pine-Richland (10-8, 5-4) with 22. Andrew Alexander had 13.

Tigers girls top Butler in Section 1

Jasmine Timmerson led all scorers with 22 points, Taylor Rawls added 13 and Emma Fischer chipped in 11 for No. 2 North Allegheny (16-1, 10-1) in a Section 1-6A girls basketball victory over Butler on Feb. 1.

Makenna Maier scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, and Justine Forbes finished with 11 for Butler (9-8, 5-6).

NA gymnasts finish regular season

The WPIAL gymnastics championships are set for this weekend, and North Allegheny capped the regular season last week with a 140.95-123.3 loss to Central Valley.

Jena Karlovitis led the Tigers in beam and vault. Gabbi Stegeman had the high score in bars, and Sophie Aglietti was tops in floor.

