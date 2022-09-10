North Allegheny notebook: Water polo teams sweep past McDowell

Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 11:01 AM

North Allegheny’s water polo teams continued their strong start to the season with a pair of victories over McDowell on Sept. 6.

Carissa Jones scored seven goals and Rebecca Melanson added six to guide the NA girls team to a 15-7 win.

Katyusha Peregoncev and Lily Tang also scored. Izzie Trunzo made nine saves in goal to earn the win.

On the boys side, Ben Gavran scored four times and Asher Jones had a hat trick to lift North Allegheny to a 16-3 victory.

Keller Sens, Camden Wright and Caden Currykosky all scored two goals. Grant Regule, Nico Jacobs-Alorcon and Sean McClellan all had one goal.

Both teams improved to 2-0.

Tigers score low in victory

North Allegheny’s girls golf team shot its best score since 2018 in a 149-183 victory over Blackhawk on Sept. 6, at Black Hawk Golf Course.

Katie Rose Rankin shot a 2-under par 34, followed by Lauren Kardos (35), Megan Manesiotis (37) and Kayli Dings (43).

The Tigers also defeated Shady Side Academy, 164-184, in a nonsection match Sept. 7 at Diamond Run.

Rankin led the way with a 37.

The Tigers moved to 11-1 overall and 4-1 in Section 1-3A.

NA girls take down Butler

Anna Bundy scored with less than two minutes remaining to give the North Allegheny girls soccer team a 4-3 victory over Butler in a Section 1-4A match Sept. 7.

Abigail Stager added two goals and Allie Burns scored once for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0). Stager also assisted on the game-winning goal.

Field hockey shuts out Lebo

Sparked by two goals from Isla Abrams and another from Lauren Kamp, the North Allegheny field hockey team tallied a 3-0 win over Mt. Lebanon on Sept. 6.

Jordan Ashbaugh made seven saves to secure the shutout in goal.

The Tigers improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A play.

Volleyball team blanks Shaler

The top-ranked North Allegheny girls volleyball team earned a 3-0 decision over Shaler on Sept. 6.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-20 and 25-20.

Carissa Treser had 15 kills, Mia Tuman had 32 assists and four blocks, and Caroline Curran had 19 digs.

The Tigers improved to 3-0 and maintained their No. 1 spot in the WPIAL Volleyball Coaches Association Class 4A rankings.

Football team tops Canon-Mac

Andrew Gavlik ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 North Allegheny opened Class 6A conference play with a 35-21 victory over No. 5 Canon-McMillan (0-2, 0-1) on Sept. 2.

Logan Kushner threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0). Mike Evans tossed for 195 yards and all three Canon-McMillan TDs.

Boys golf beats North Hills

Collin Wang shot a 36 on Sept. 7 to lead North Allegheny’s boys golf team to a 190-217 victory over North Hills in a Section 3-3A match.

