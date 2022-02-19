North Allegheny notebook: Wrestling caps team season with split

Saturday, February 19, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Dylan Coy (top) got a decision against Connellsville and a pin against Penn-Trafford to finish the team portion of the season.

North Allegheny’s boys wrestling team split its final dual meet matches of the season Feb. 15.

The Tigers defeated Penn-Trafford, 40-28, and lost to Connellsville, 54-9.

Against the Falcons, Dylan Coy picked up a decision at 126 pounds, and Casey Walker won by forfeit at 106.

In the win over Penn-Trafford, Coy (126), Nathan Monteparte (132), Aidan Buggey (215) and William Bentrim (113) had pins. Jayson Flener (138) scored a major decision. Krist Vizcarra (145) and Walker (106) won by forfeit.

The Tigers finished the team portion of the season 8-2 overall.

They will host the Section 3-3A individual championships Saturday. Those who qualify will advance to the WPIAL Class 3A tournament March 4-5 at Canon-McMillan.

Girls wrestlers shine against Falcons

North Allegheny’s girls wrestlers also were in action against Connellsville on Feb. 15.

It was the Tigers’ first home dual meet in program history.

Brenna Collery, Maya Scott and Callie Rautenbach earned pins.

Hannah Williams won a decision, Leyna Rumpler had a tech fall and Kaylee Dean won by injury default.

The NA girls team next will host Canon-McMillan on March 2.

Basketball teams learn playoff pairings

Laurel Highlands or New Castle? Mt. Lebanon or North Allegheny?

Most No. 1 seeds were easy choices, but the WPIAL basketball committee was divided on a couple of others, said chairman Bill Cardone, whose committee met for nearly three hours Feb. 14. The No. 1 seeds in Class 5A boys and Class 6A girls required a vote, but there were other hearty debates, as well.

“It took awhile,” said Cardone, a longtime committee member and athletic director at Hampton. “I think this year we probably discussed more than we have in the past. It’s not that we haven’t had discussion in the past, but there was a lot of discussion.”

Laurel Highlands and Mt. Lebanon won the votes and received No. 1 seeds when the WPIAL revealed its tournament brackets on TribLive HSSN. Among the other top seeds, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart received a No. 1 seed in Class 2A for both the boys and girls playoffs.

The other No. 1 seeds went to the North Hills boys in Class 6A, the Chartiers Valley girls in Class 5A, the Quaker Valley boys and Blackhawk girls in 4A, the Ellwood City boys and North Catholic girls in 3A and the Bishop Canevin boys and Rochester girls in A.

North Allegheny’s girls received the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. They were scheduled to host No. 7 Seneca Valley on Feb. 23 in the quarterfinals.

The North Allegheny boys earned a No. 8 seed and were scheduled to play No. 9 Baldwin on Feb. 22 in the first round.

The playoffs started Feb. 18 with three play-in games and 14 first-round contests. The WPIAL finals are March 3-5 at Petersen Events Center.

“The good thing about our committee is we have a lot of people who see a lot of games,” Cardone said. “We have people from the north, the south and all the way down. We take a lot of stock in what they say.”

