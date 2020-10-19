North Allegheny regains top Class 4A spot in girls volleyball coaches association rankings
Monday, October 19, 2020 | 12:53 PM
The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season ends later this week, and a couple of section titles and playoff berths remain up for grabs.
The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its latest rankings Monday, and there is a new top team in Class 4A.
North Allegheny, which began the season at No. 1, got a late start to its season because of covid-19 issues. But the Tigers, playing a compacted schedule as a result, are 10-0 and leading Section 1-4A.
North Allegheny visits No. 2 Shaler (9-1) on Tuesday in a match that could settle the section title.
Shaler moves from No. 4 to No. 2, while Moon (11-0, Section 2) drops from No. 1 to No. 3, and Bethel Park (9-1, Section 2) dips one spot to No. 4.
The other classification leaders — Beaver (Class 3A), North Catholic (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — maintain their hold on No. 1 spots in the rankings.
The team rankings are based on a vote of the 117 WPIAL head coaches. The players-of-the-week selections are based on submitted coaches nominations.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. All teams tied for fourth place in a section where head-to-head results do not break the tie will enter their respective tournaments.
TribLive HSSN has exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs. It begins Oct. 26 with the volleyball pairings show.
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny
2. Shaler
3. Moon
4. Bethel Park
5. Oakland Catholic
6. Pine-Richland
7. Seneca Valley
8. Canon-McMillan
9. Latrobe
10. Upper St. Clair
Other teams receiving votes:
Norwin, Penn Trafford, Mt. Lebanon
Class 4A Players of the Week
Emily Peterson, senior, middle hitter, Shaler
Maddie LaPort, senior, libero, Upper St. Clair
Lucia Coclango, senior, setter, Bethel Park
Ava Barkich, junior, outside hitter, Oakland Catholic
Vicky Manda, junior, middle hitter, Canon-McMillan
Kaili Doctor, sophomore, outside hitter, Pine-Richland
Class 3A
1. Beaver
2. Plum
3. Montour
4. Franklin Regional
5. Hampton
6. Laurel Highlands
7. South Fayette
8. Freeport
9. Elizabeth Forward
10. Trinity
Other team receiving votes:
Thomas Jefferson
Class AAA Players of the Week
Victoria Early, senior, libero, Trinity
Julia Vargo, senior, libero, Plum
Gianna Tour, senior, middle hitter, Elizabeth Forward
Ashley Feorene, senior, setter/opposite, Franklin Regional
Anna Pietrusinski, sophomore, libero, Mars
Delany Concannon, sophomore, outside hitter, Thomas Jefferson
Class 2A
1. North Catholic
2. Ellwood City
3. Serra Catholic
4. Avonworth
5. Waynesburg
6. South Park
7. Shenango
8. Deer Lakes
9. Carmichaels
10. Seton LaSalle
Other team receiving votes:
South Allegheny
Class AA Players of the Week
Emma Robinson, senior, outside hitter, Waynesburg
Cassidy Angle, senior, outside hitter, Keystone Oaks
Stephanie Houk, senior, libero, New Brighton
Cate Hansberry, junior, setter, Chartiers Houston
Regan Atkins, sophomore, outside hitter, Laurel
Sophie Culley, sophomore, middle hitter, Avonworth
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Greensburg Central Catholic
4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
5. Beaver County Christian
6. Leechburg
7. California
8. Eden Christian
9. West Greene
10. Trinity Christian
Other teams receiving votes:
Mapletown, Western Beaver
Class A Players of the Week
Haley Hart, senior, middle hitter, Trinity Christian
Jordyn Cruse, junior, defensive specialist, California
Francesca Battaglia, junior, middle hitter, Eden Christian
Mary Kubla, sophomore, outside hitter, Leechburg
Isabel Gerhiem, sophomore, libero, Apollo-Ridge
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
