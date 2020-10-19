North Allegheny regains top Class 4A spot in girls volleyball coaches association rankings

By:

Monday, October 19, 2020 | 12:53 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Kate Hovanec makes a defensive plays against Freeport on Oct. 13, 2020, at Hampton.

The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season ends later this week, and a couple of section titles and playoff berths remain up for grabs.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its latest rankings Monday, and there is a new top team in Class 4A.

North Allegheny, which began the season at No. 1, got a late start to its season because of covid-19 issues. But the Tigers, playing a compacted schedule as a result, are 10-0 and leading Section 1-4A.

North Allegheny visits No. 2 Shaler (9-1) on Tuesday in a match that could settle the section title.

Shaler moves from No. 4 to No. 2, while Moon (11-0, Section 2) drops from No. 1 to No. 3, and Bethel Park (9-1, Section 2) dips one spot to No. 4.

The other classification leaders — Beaver (Class 3A), North Catholic (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — maintain their hold on No. 1 spots in the rankings.

The team rankings are based on a vote of the 117 WPIAL head coaches. The players-of-the-week selections are based on submitted coaches nominations.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. All teams tied for fourth place in a section where head-to-head results do not break the tie will enter their respective tournaments.

TribLive HSSN has exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs. It begins Oct. 26 with the volleyball pairings show.

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny

2. Shaler

3. Moon

4. Bethel Park

5. Oakland Catholic

6. Pine-Richland

7. Seneca Valley

8. Canon-McMillan

9. Latrobe

10. Upper St. Clair

Other teams receiving votes:

Norwin, Penn Trafford, Mt. Lebanon

Class 4A Players of the Week

Emily Peterson, senior, middle hitter, Shaler

Maddie LaPort, senior, libero, Upper St. Clair

Lucia Coclango, senior, setter, Bethel Park

Ava Barkich, junior, outside hitter, Oakland Catholic

Vicky Manda, junior, middle hitter, Canon-McMillan

Kaili Doctor, sophomore, outside hitter, Pine-Richland

Class 3A

1. Beaver

2. Plum

3. Montour

4. Franklin Regional

5. Hampton

6. Laurel Highlands

7. South Fayette

8. Freeport

9. Elizabeth Forward

10. Trinity

Other team receiving votes:

Thomas Jefferson

Class AAA Players of the Week

Victoria Early, senior, libero, Trinity

Julia Vargo, senior, libero, Plum

Gianna Tour, senior, middle hitter, Elizabeth Forward

Ashley Feorene, senior, setter/opposite, Franklin Regional

Anna Pietrusinski, sophomore, libero, Mars

Delany Concannon, sophomore, outside hitter, Thomas Jefferson

Class 2A

1. North Catholic

2. Ellwood City

3. Serra Catholic

4. Avonworth

5. Waynesburg

6. South Park

7. Shenango

8. Deer Lakes

9. Carmichaels

10. Seton LaSalle

Other team receiving votes:

South Allegheny

Class AA Players of the Week

Emma Robinson, senior, outside hitter, Waynesburg

Cassidy Angle, senior, outside hitter, Keystone Oaks

Stephanie Houk, senior, libero, New Brighton

Cate Hansberry, junior, setter, Chartiers Houston

Regan Atkins, sophomore, outside hitter, Laurel

Sophie Culley, sophomore, middle hitter, Avonworth

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Greensburg Central Catholic

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

5. Beaver County Christian

6. Leechburg

7. California

8. Eden Christian

9. West Greene

10. Trinity Christian

Other teams receiving votes:

Mapletown, Western Beaver

Class A Players of the Week

Haley Hart, senior, middle hitter, Trinity Christian

Jordyn Cruse, junior, defensive specialist, California

Francesca Battaglia, junior, middle hitter, Eden Christian

Mary Kubla, sophomore, outside hitter, Leechburg

Isabel Gerhiem, sophomore, libero, Apollo-Ridge

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Avonworth, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, California, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Deer Lakes, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Keystone Oaks, Latrobe, Laurel, Laurel Highlands, Leechburg, Mapletown, Mars, Montour, Moon, Mt. lebanon, New Brighton, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Allegheny, South Fayette, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Trinity Christian, Upper St. Clair, Waynesburg, West Greene, Western Beaver