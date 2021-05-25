North Allegheny returns to WPIAL finals after 10-run win over Butler

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | 8:41 PM

North Allegheny’s Joe Manesiotis went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Danny Gallon scored three times as the top-seeded Tigers earned another trip to the WPIAL baseball finals.

NA defeated section foe Butler for the third time this season Tuesday with a 10-0 victory in six innings at Shaler.

As a team, hot-hitting North Allegheny batted better than .500 with 15 hits in 28 at bats.

The Tigers will face No. 3 Hempfield in the Class 6A final June 1 or 2 at Wild Things Park. It will be NA’s third finals appearance since 2017 and the team’s 17th overall.

A four-run first inning took much of the suspense out of Tuesday’s semifinal. Those runs were enough for NA starter Brady Palmer, who allowed only three hits, walked one and struck out nine in the six-inning shutout.

North Allegheny (19-3) added one run in the third inning, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Gallon, who went 3 for 4, sparked the first-inning rally with an RBI single and scored on a two-run double by Manesiotis. The two seniors also combined for NA’s final run, when Gallon scored from third on Manesiotis’ one-out single, enacting the 10-run rule.

Manesiotis added an RBI double in the third. He singled and scored in the fifth.

North Allegheny defeated Butler twice in the regular season, winning 8-1 and 11-0 on April 26-27.

This story will be updated.

