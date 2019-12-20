North Allegheny runner Hannah Lindgren headed to Delaware

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 6:55 PM

North Allegheny athletics North Allegheny’s Hannah Lindgren signs a letter of intent to Delaware for cross country. She was joined by her parents Kirsten and Bryan (seated) and (in back) North Allegheny coach John Neff.

North Allegheny senior Hannah Lindgren has signed a letter of intent with Delaware to continue her running career.

Lindgren placed second in the WPIAL Class AAA girls cross country championship meet this season. She led the Tigers to their second consecutive WPIAL and PIAA titles.

A four-time state qualifier, she came in sixth at the PIAA meet. She was WPIAL champion in 2018.

Lindgren said size and location, as well as academics, persuaded her to choose the Division I school.

“I am confident Delaware will prepare me for graduate school and a career,” said Lindgren, who plans to study medical diagnostics and become a physician assistant. “I had the chance to do an official visit in September.

“I felt I fit right in with the (team). I love the size of the school and the campus is central to many cities.”

She considered Pitt.

Blue Hens coach Ryan Waite said Lindgren, coming from a strong high school program, knows what it takes to win at a high level.

“You can tell she is a leader, which will make a bigger difference for our team than even her individual abilities,” Waite said.

Lindgren said she is excited to work with Waite.

“He truly cares about the athletes as a whole,” she said.

The Blue Hens placed second out of nine teams in the Colonial Athletic Association championship this season.

North Allegheny coach John Neff said Lindgren works hard and has a tremendous attitude.

“There is not a goal I can think of that would be too high for Hannah to achieve,” he said.

In track, Lindgren placed third in the 3,200-meter run in the WPIAL Class AAA championship last spring.

