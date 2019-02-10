North Allegheny runner Zach Kinne posts 3,000-meters time that ranks 10th-best nationally

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, February 10, 2019 | 2:39 AM

North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne

North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne ran the state’s fastest time this season when he won the 3,000 meters Saturday at the TSTCA indoor meet in Edinboro.

The senior won in 8:41.22, which ranks first among Pennsylvania high school runners and 10th-best nationally this winter, according to Milesplit.com statistics. Kinne, one of the WPIAL’s top distance runners, placed second at the PIAA cross country championships in November.

His family moved from a Chicago suburb into the North Allegheny district before this school year. Kinne has already signed to run for Duke in college.

This was the final regular-season meet for the Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor season, which will hold its championship Feb. 16 in Edinboro.

Oakland Catholic’s Jayla Ellis and Baldwin’s Brendan O’Malley each won two individual events Saturday. Ellis won the girls 60-meter hurdles (9.06) and long jump (18-2½). O’Malley won the boys 200 meters (22.59) and long jump (21-9½).

Also winning girls events were Obama Academy’s Raven Haston (60 meters), Ambridge’s Samantha Giordani (200), Pine-Richland’s Danielle Bryant (400), Penn Hills’ Miniya Pinnix (800), Oakland Catholic’s Hannah Schupansky (3,000), Latrobe’s Sadie Wetzel (high jump), Bethel Park’s Rebecca Libell (pole vault) and Hempfield’s Mackenna Orie (shot put).

Moon’s Jason Hairston (60), Indiana’s Kendall Branan (400), South Fayette’s Zach Conner (mile), Hempfield’s Jared Bannon (60 hurdles), Butler’s Sami Taoufik (high jump) and Baldwin’s Bailey O’Malley (shot put) won boys events.

Complete TSTCA indoor meet results

Kinne’s winning 3,000-meters time was nearly nine seconds faster than the next-best mark in the state this season. Manheim Township’s Ian Miller ran 8:50.06 Saturday at the PTFCA Indoor Track Carnival in Bethlehem.

The second-fastest in the WPIAL was run by Mars’ Zachary Leachman (8:52.66) on Jan. 25.

Henry Chapman of East Troy, Wis., owns the nation’s best time at 8:30.03.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

Tags: Baldwin, Hempfield, Indiana, Moon, North Allegheny, Oakland Catholic, South Fayette