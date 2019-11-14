North Allegheny runners honored for performances

Thursday, November 14, 2019 | 5:20 PM

After earning recognition as one of the top cross country performers in the state, North Allegheny senior Dan McGoey will continue his career with North Carolina State next season.

“I chose N.C. State because it was a great fit for me academically and allowed me to further my running at a high level,” said McGoey, who plans to study engineering. “I felt accepted there and the program in place is something I’d love to be a part of.”

McGoey, the 2018 WPIAL Class AAA boys champion, placed second in the WPIAL and PIAA this season. He was named first-team all-state by the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association.

He led the Tigers to their second consecutive WPIAL title and a third-place finish at states.

He considered Pitt, where his brother, Matt, ran.

McGoey will join a Wolfpack team that ranked 23rd in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division I men’s national poll before dropping out of the poll Nov. 5. The Wolfpack ranked ninth in the Southeast Region.

They were 10th in the nation Oct. 8.

McGoey is the second Tiger to commit to an ACC team in the last two years. Zach Kinne was named the conference’s Freshman of the Week twice this season for Duke.

McGoey was one of two Tigers who made all-state.

Senior Hannah Lindgren was named to the girls second team after placing second in the WPIAL and sixth in the PIAA. She helped the Tigers to crowns in both meets for the second consecutive season.

Tiger coach John Neff was impressed by McGoey and Lindgren.

“They didn’t just sit on their talents,” Neff said. “(They) put in hard work — did small things to put them among premier runners in the state.”

Neff was honored as girls Coach of the Year.

“John has won several (Coach of the Year) titles,” PTFCA president Ron Lopresti said. “His (teams) do very well at states.”

Neff said it is a great honor to be considered by his peers.

