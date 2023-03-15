North Allegheny, Seton LaSalle atop 2023 preseason Western Pa. coaches boys volleyball poll

By:

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 | 4:05 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Varun Kaveti blocks the shot of Seneca Valley’s Dawson Ward in the 3A boys WPIAL volleyball championship Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at UPMC Sports Performance Complex.

Five-time defending WPIAL champion North Allegheny is the preseason favorite to defend its Class 3A boys volleyball title, according to a poll of coaches in the Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association.

The Tigers, who also have won four straight PIAA championships, are followed in the poll by Shaler, Seneca Valley, Penn-Trafford and Norwin.

Seton LaSalle, which went 10-0 in section play last season, is the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Latrobe, defending WPIAL champion Montour, Ambridge and North Catholic round out the top five.

Each WPIAL head coach has the opportunity to submit votes for each week’s top-10 polls.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Top 10

Class 3A

1. North Allegheny

2. Shaler

3. Seneca Valley

4. Penn-Trafford

5. Norwin

6. Canon-McMillan

7. Upper St. Clair

8. Hempfield

9. Butler

10. Moon

Class 2A

1. Seton LaSalle

2. Latrobe

3. Montour

4. Ambridge

5. North Catholic

6. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

7. Hopewell

8. Derry

9. Thomas Jefferson

10. Gateway