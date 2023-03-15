North Allegheny, Seton LaSalle atop 2023 preseason Western Pa. coaches boys volleyball poll
By:
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 | 4:05 PM
Five-time defending WPIAL champion North Allegheny is the preseason favorite to defend its Class 3A boys volleyball title, according to a poll of coaches in the Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association.
The Tigers, who also have won four straight PIAA championships, are followed in the poll by Shaler, Seneca Valley, Penn-Trafford and Norwin.
Seton LaSalle, which went 10-0 in section play last season, is the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Latrobe, defending WPIAL champion Montour, Ambridge and North Catholic round out the top five.
Each WPIAL head coach has the opportunity to submit votes for each week’s top-10 polls.
Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Top 10
Class 3A
2. Shaler
5. Norwin
8. Hempfield
9. Butler
10. Moon
Class 2A
2. Latrobe
3. Montour
4. Ambridge
6. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
7. Hopewell
8. Derry
10. Gateway
More High School Sports• 3rd meeting between Greensburg Salem, Kiski Area hockey teams will determine Class A finalist
• Armstrong Sports Hall of Fame to welcome 12 new members
• Mt. Pleasant swimmers gearing up for medal haul at PIAA championships
• Westmoreland PIHL playoff capsules: Games for March 15, 2023
• Westmoreland PIAA basketball playoff capsule: Games for March 15, 2023