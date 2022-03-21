TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

North Allegheny, Seton LaSalle top preseason boys volleyball polls

By:
Monday, March 21, 2022 | 3:43 PM

It should come as no surprise that defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champion North Allegheny, and WPIAL 2A winner Seton LaSalle top the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association preseason polls.

Both boys programs are primed for more success in 2022.

Powerhouse North Allegheny has won the last four WPIAL titles, and 15 of the last 18 championships in the classification. There was no 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Tigers have 21 titles overall.

Seneca Valley, the 3A runner-up, is No. 2, followed by Penn-Trafford, Hempfield and Shaler.

In 2A, Ambridge, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, North Catholic and Hopewell round out the top five.

The WPIAL season opens Friday.

Here are the complete top-10 polls.

Class 3A

1. North Allegheny

2. Seneca Valley

3. Penn-Trafford

4. Hempfield

5. Shaler

6. Norwin

7. Peters Township

8. Butler

9. Upper St. Clair

10. Latrobe

Class 2A

1. Seton LaSalle

2. Ambridge

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

4. North Catholic

5. Hopewell

6. Thomas Jefferson

7. Montour

8. Deer Lakes

9. Derry

10. Plum

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More High School Sports

Riverview softball program seeking rebound
Riverview baseball team hungry for more after title-game run
Expectations are high for Norwin softball team
Westmoreland PIHL playoff capsule: Penguins Cup championship, March 22, 2022
‘Expectations never change’ for talent-rich Norwin baseball team

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me