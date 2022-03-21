North Allegheny, Seton LaSalle top preseason boys volleyball polls

By:

Monday, March 21, 2022

Metro Creative

It should come as no surprise that defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champion North Allegheny, and WPIAL 2A winner Seton LaSalle top the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association preseason polls.

Both boys programs are primed for more success in 2022.

Powerhouse North Allegheny has won the last four WPIAL titles, and 15 of the last 18 championships in the classification. There was no 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Tigers have 21 titles overall.

Seneca Valley, the 3A runner-up, is No. 2, followed by Penn-Trafford, Hempfield and Shaler.

In 2A, Ambridge, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, North Catholic and Hopewell round out the top five.

The WPIAL season opens Friday.

Here are the complete top-10 polls.

Class 3A

1. North Allegheny

2. Seneca Valley

3. Penn-Trafford

4. Hempfield

5. Shaler

6. Norwin

7. Peters Township

8. Butler

9. Upper St. Clair

10. Latrobe

Class 2A

1. Seton LaSalle

2. Ambridge

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

4. North Catholic

5. Hopewell

6. Thomas Jefferson

7. Montour

8. Deer Lakes

9. Derry

10. Plum

Tags: Ambridge, Butler, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Hempfield, Hopewell, Latrobe, Montour, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair