North Allegheny stops Norwin, wins first WPIAL girls soccer title

Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 7:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Hannah Kirkpatrick celebrates her goal with Sarah Sarah Schupansky next to Norwin’s Emma Rigone and Kylie Arnold during the girls WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Sarah Sarah Schupansky battles Norwin’s Morgan Sigut for the ball during the girls WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The North Allegheny girls soccer team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Norwin in the WPIAL Class 4A final Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Previous Next

North Allegheny captured its first WPIAL championship in girls soccer with a 2-0 victory over top-seeded Norwin on a windy and rain-drenched Thursday night in the Class 4A title game at Highmark Stadium.

Pitt recruit Sarah Schupansky gave the third-seeded Tigers (17-2-1) the lead at 33:26 of the second half, taking a wide feed from Duquesne commit Emma Bundy and shooting right, past keeper Liz Waszkiewicz, who made four saves for Norwin (18-2), which was seeking its fifth WPIAL title.

Hannah Kirkpatrick added a second score with 2:30 remaining as she got behind an attacking Norwin backline. Bundy also assisted that score for the Tigers.

Norwin outshot the Tigers, 7-5.

The Knights had won 11 straight games, including a 3-1 victory over North Allegheny.

Tags: North Allegheny, Norwin