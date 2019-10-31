North Allegheny stops Norwin, wins first WPIAL girls soccer title

Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 7:50 PM

North Allegheny captured its first WPIAL championship in girls soccer with a 2-0 victory over top-seeded Norwin on a windy and rain-drenched Thursday night in the Class 4A title game at Highmark Stadium.

Pitt recruit Sarah Schupansky gave the third-seeded Tigers (17-2-1) the lead at 33:26 of the second half, taking a wide feed from Duquesne commit Emma Bundy and shooting right, past keeper Liz Waszkiewicz, who made four saves for Norwin (18-2), which was seeking its fifth WPIAL title.

Hannah Kirkpatrick added a second score with 2:30 remaining as she got behind an attacking Norwin backline. Bundy also assisted that score for the Tigers.

Norwin outshot the Tigers, 7-5.

The Knights had won 11 straight games, including a 3-1 victory over North Allegheny.

