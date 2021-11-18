North Allegheny swimming brings back retired coach to replace Patrick Wenzel

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 4:48 PM

Citing personal reasons, title-winning North Allegheny swimming coach Patrick Wenzel resigned this fall after eight seasons leading the WPIAL’s top program.

The Tigers swept the WPIAL boys and girls titles in each of Wenzel’s eight years as coach, and the girls enter this winter as reigning state champions. To replace him, North Allegheny brought back former coach Kirk “Corky” Semler, who led the team for 35 years prior to retiring in 2013.

In a text message, Wenzel said: “Very simply, I have chosen to decline the high school position this year for personal reasons including the ability to spend more time with my daughter.”

Winter sports teams start practice Friday. The first swim meets are Dec. 10.

North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto confirmed Wenzel resigned, but added that Wenzel could reapply for the job in the future.

“He has that opportunity and we told him that,” Bozzuto said. “He has every right to go ahead and reapply. But we’re looking forward. We have a great staff. We’re focused on December and January and February and March. After that point, we’ll take a look at where we’re at and what we want to do.”

Semler is listed as interim coach. He was first hired as NA’s swim coach in 1978, winning 24 WPIAL titles and nine state championships there. The girls team has won 12 consecutive WPIAL titles and the boys have won nine in a row, active streaks that began under Semler.

Wenzel remains head coach of the Allegheny North Swim Club, a private team that uses NA’s pool. He has led the club since 2004.

