North Allegheny tops Central Catholic in low-scoring defensive battle

By:

Friday, September 23, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Campbell Melzer (6) celebrates with Kevin O’Donnell after breaking up a pass in the end zone on fourth down in the final minute against Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at West Mifflin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Tyree Alualu leads the Tigers onto the field before the start of their game against Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at West Mifflin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny quarterback Logan Kushner scores past Central Catholic’s Daron Smith during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at West Mifflin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Andrew Gavlik carries past Central Catholic’s Xxavier Thomas for a long gain during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at West Mifflin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Campbell Melzer breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Central Catholic’s Vernon Settles late in the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at West Mifflin High School. Previous Next

North Allegheny’s Campbell Melzer was upset with himself after missing a tackle on a fourth-quarter hitch route that put Central Catholic in position for a late touchdown.

But he knew NA had already escaped worse.

“I didn’t wrap up,” said Melzer, a senior captain. “I had to make up for it.”

Locked one-on-one with wide receiver Vernon Settles, Melzer knocked away a fourth-down pass in the end zone with less than 2 minutes left. His pass breakup was a game-clinching play for North Allegheny, which found multiple ways to erase its mistakes in a tense 7-3 victory over rival Central Catholic.

“That’s what we do,” Melzer said. “We don’t give up. We play four quarters and we give it our all.”

NA’s Andrew Gavlik rushed for 153 yards and quarterback Logan Kushner scored the game’s only touchdown on a fourth-quarter run as the team took control in the final minutes.

The Tigers at times put themselves in trouble, but always found a way out.

“Resilience and grit,” NA coach Art Walker said. “I loved it. We had a snap over the punter’s head for a short field. We shot ourselves in the foot with another snap. Had some critical penalties. Second and 25. Second and 18. There’s just no quit in them.”

The win kept North Allegheny (5-0, 2-0) alone atop the WPIAL Class 6A standings and left preseason favorite Central Catholic (2-3, 0-2) still searching for its first conference win.

The teams combined for a scoreless first half.

North Allegheny didn’t get its offense going until late. Gavlik piled up 89 yards on eight fourth-quarter carries, setting up Kushner for a winning 7-yard touchdown run with less than 7 minutes left.

Kushner leaped into the end zone over tacklers.

“It was a defensive battle all the way through the first half,” Kushner said. “We made some adjustments at halftime, caught some steam and got rolling.”

Central Catholic’s only points came on a 30-yard field goal by sophomore Billy Lech midway through the third. The Vikings had started that possession at North Allegheny’s 9-yard line after a bad punt snap by the Tigers, but NA’s defense made a goal-line stand to prevent a touchdown.

The Vikings offense had eight possessions but never reached the end zone. Three ended in punts, one led to a missed field goal, one ended with an interception and two others had failed fourth-down tries.

“It was our drops and our penalties,” Central Catholic coach Terry Totten said. “I have nowhere else to go with that. For one reason or another, drives stall.”

The Vikings have now scored only one touchdown in their last two games, combined.

“I don’t know what to say anymore,” Totten said. “We’ve got a couple of big-timers not making plays for us.”

Settles led the offense with six catches for 77 yards. Quarterback Payton Wehner completed 11 of 24 passes for 127 yards and one interception.

The Vikings were held to 69 rushing yards on 22 carries.

This story will be updated.

Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic, North Allegheny