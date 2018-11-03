North Allegheny’s Huang finishes second at PIAA singles tournament

By: Doug Gulasy

Saturday, November 3, 2018 | 7:18 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, North Allegheny’s Ashley Huang competes against Shady Side Academy during the WPIAL Class AAA team championship Thursday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Hampton.

North Allegheny’s Ashley Huang returned to the championship match of the state singles tournament, but she fell one set short of defending her title.

Huang dropped a tight three-set match to North Penn’s Neha Velaga in the PIAA Class AAA singles final Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

After Huang won the first set, 6-4, Velaga claimed the second, 6-2, to force the decisive third set, which the North Penn junior won, 6-4.

Huang, who won the WPIAL singles title earlier this season, was the highest WPIAL finisher at the state tournament.

Knoch sophomore Laura Greb finished second in the PIAA Class AA singles tournament, falling to Bethlehem Catholic’s Brenna Magliochetti in the semifinals and South Williamsport’s Olivia Dorner in the consolation match. Shady Side Academy’s Ella Santora and Aya Youssef placed fourth in Class AAA doubles, as did Beaver’s Devyn Campbell and Anna Blum at Class AA doubles.

Tags: Beaver, Knoch, North Allegheny, Shady Side Academy