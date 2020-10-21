North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins commits to Penn State

By:

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 1:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins returns an interception for a touchdown past Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman during the third quarter of their game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins works out with teammates during practice on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in McCandless. Previous Next

North Allegheny senior Khalil Dinkins, one of the WPIAL’s top football recruits, committed Wednesday to Penn State.

Dinkins announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide receiver and linebacker had nearly 20 Division I FBS offers including Pitt and Western Virginia. Michigan, Virginia Tech and Kentucky were among his other options.

Dinkins has five touchdowns in five games this season. He leads North Allegheny (5-0) with 16 receptions for 234 yards. The Tigers are the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class 6A.

His father Darnell is a Schenley graduate who played football at Pitt and in the NFL.

Tags: North Allegheny