North Allegheny’s Nathan Hoke adds 2 more Division I football offers

Sunday, May 10, 2020 | 11:38 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Nathan Hoke and Ben Rohan get a hold of Pine Richland’s Cole Spencer Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Pine Richland High School.

North Allegheny junior Nathan Hoke, the son of a former Steelers defensive lineman, added two more football teams to his growing list of Division I offers.

Akron and the Air Force Academy both extended offers this week to Hoke, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker who’s seen his recruiting status heat up in recent weeks. He now has seven D1 offers with six since March 1.

His other offers are from Duquesne, Army, Central Michigan, Eastern Illinois and Fordham.

Hoke led North Allegheny in tackles (62), tackles for loss (17) and sacks (eight) last season when the Tigers went 10-2. He’s also credited with a forced fumble and earned first-team all-conference honors in Class 6A.

His father, Chris, played eight seasons with the Steelers from 2004-11.

Extremely honored to have received an offer from the United States Air Force Academy!! Thank you @CowsetteCoach for the great opportunity????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/erWyY2SKOB — Nathan Hoke (@natehoke26) May 9, 2020

Blessed to announce that I have received another D1 offer to play football at the University of Akron after a great call with @CoachCochran58‼️????????#GoZips pic.twitter.com/tENp42Cadg — Nathan Hoke (@natehoke26) May 5, 2020

