North Allegheny’s Sam Sheridan commits to Patriot League football

Monday, December 16, 2019 | 1:05 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Sam Sheridan (10) and Amosis Porter Jr. tackle Seneca Valley’s Matt Stanger for a loss during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Nextier Stadium in Jackson.

North Allegheny’s Sam Sheridan, an all-conference defensive end, has committed to Lehigh.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior also listed FCS offers from Duquesne and Rhode Island. He announced his decision last week on Twitter.

North Allegheny (10-2) tied for the conference title in WPIAL Class 6A behind a defense that allowed 16.5 points per game. Sheridan ranked second on the team in sacks.

Lehigh went 4-7 overall this season, 3-3 in the Patriot League under first-year coach Tom Gilmore. Lehigh had one player on this fall’s roster from the WPIAL, sophomore wide receiver Austin Dambach of Riverside.

However, the Mountain Hawks have an assistant coach with deep Western Pennsylvania roots. Former Sto-Rox star Anthony DiMichele coaches running backs, special teams and is the program’s recruiting coordinator.

Beyond blessed to have received an offer from Lehigh University!! @Coach_DiMike pic.twitter.com/U64p4JRtCY — kobe (@samsheridann) September 11, 2019

