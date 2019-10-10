North Allegheny’s Walter upholds lofty girls golf standards

Thursday, October 10, 2019 | 4:20 PM

Isabella Walter continued the legacy of North Allegheny girls golf program by putting in overtime.

Fortunately for the Tigers senior golfer, she was well-equipped for a playoff. Walter won the Class AAA championship Oct. 2 at Diamond Run Golf Course by winning a two-hole playoff with Fox Chapel’s Nina Busch.

A playoff was necessary after both golfers were tied with at 4-over-par 76 after 18 holes.

Walter’s victory gave North Allegheny its fourth straight WPIAL champion as Caroline Wrigley captured the previous three titles.

Tigers coach Samantha Schoenfeld said Walter gained experience in this type of situation earlier in the season.

“During the regular season, we tied with Blackhawk during section play,” Schoenfeld said. “Therefore, the match was decided in a two-hole playoff. Bella was one of the two NA players competing in the playoff. Although we ended up losing the match, I believe the experience she gained in that situation enabled her to approach the playoff round confidently during the WPIAL championship.”

Busch and Walter bogeyed the first playoff hole. On the second hole, Walter saved par to win the championship. Last season, Walter placed 12th at the event, and she didn’t qualify as a freshman or sophomore.

Walter finished her round with two birdies and earned a trip to the PIAA Western Regional Oct. 15 at Tom’s Run Golf Course. Schoenfeld said Walter has been consistent with her approach throughout the season.

“Bella has confidence in her abilities,” Schoenfeld said. “She stays mentally strong throughout competition play. She is confident in her abilities and knows her potential.”

Walter also helped North Allegheny reached the team finals at the WPIAL championships by placing second in the semifinals. She led the team with an 82 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.

Senior Esha Vaidya also shot an 87 for the Tigers, while Sissi Hai (88) and Katie Rose Rankin (90) rounded out the top four for North Allegheny.

The Tigers pursued their fifth straight WPIAL Class AAA championship Oct. 10, after deadline for this edition.

Schoenfeld is happy with how North Allegheny has progressed this season.

“It is very exciting,” Schoenfeld said. “I am incredibly proud of the team and what they have accomplished this season. They have raised the bar and set the standard for our program moving forward.”

