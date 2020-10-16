North Catholic boys soccer team in quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Friday, October 16, 2020 | 4:45 PM

Just two days after taking down No. 3 Quaker Valley, 3-2, in overtime, the No. 5 North Catholic boys soccer team is in quarantine after a possible coronavirus exposure.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh released a statement Friday afternoon that all 27 people involved with the North Catholic boys soccer team will quarantine for 14 days. The statement said the action comes after North Catholic was notified the team was potentially exposed to the coronavirus during a recent match.

“We appreciate the open lines of communication between schools during this pandemic, as we are all working hard to keep students and staff safe. Transparency is paramount,” North Catholic assistant principal John Benzing said in the statement.

The school advised the team and school families of the situation and reported that no members of the soccer team have felt ill. Also, according to guidance from the Allegheny County Health Department, this wasn’t cause for a building closure and the students involved with the team will continue their classes online.

“I am confident in the success of our remote synchronous learning program that these students will continue to be educated while at home and staying safe,” North Catholic principal Michael Palcsey said in a statement. “We hope to see them back on the field soon.”

The Trojans (11-1-1) have two games left on their schedule, which will most likely be postponed, but they also are in prime position to gain a top seed in the WPIAL playoffs and secure at least a share of the Section 4-2A title.

North Catholic shares the same record with Quaker Valley (11-1-1). Both teams could nab top seeds when the WPIAL soccer steering committee meets next week to decide playoff pairings.

At their last board of directors meeting, WPIAL officials said they have asked schools to inform them in writing if they will not be able to participate in playoffs.

