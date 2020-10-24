North Catholic boys varsity soccer team cleared to play in first round of playoffs

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 1:13 PM

After having to quarantine for 14 days because of a coronavirus exposure during one of their final matches, the North Catholic boys varsity soccer team has been cleared to play in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round matchup against Leechburg on Monday.

North Catholic athletic director Brian Miller said the team was cleared by the Allegheny County Health Department.

When the seedings were announced Wednesday, the Trojans (12-1-1) were given the No. 3 seed in Class 2A, but they were set to play with their JV team, and a few extra players because the varsity team was in quarantine.

Miller originally said the varsity team had a return to play date of Oct. 28.

Now, No. 14 Leechburg (7-6) will have to play the Trojans at full strength Monday. They meet at the Mars Athletic Complex at 6 p.m.

