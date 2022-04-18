North Catholic regains top spot in volleyball coaches association’s Class 2A rankings

By:

Monday, April 18, 2022 | 12:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jack Birch scores during a match against Butler on April 7, 2022, at North Allegheny High School.

A section clash last week between WPIAL heavyweights produced a change at the top of the latest Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A rankings released Monday morning.

North Catholic, No. 2 last week, upended No. 1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3-1, on April 12 and has moved up to the top spot in the top 10 poll.

OLSH moved down just one spot to No. 2. The Chargers and Trojans will meet again May 3 at North Catholic.

North Catholic is 3-0 in section play, and OLSH now is tied with Montour, which moved up to No. 4 in this week’s rankings after last week’s 3-2 victory over section rival Ambridge.

Ambridge, which dipped one spot to No. 5, got back in the win column with a win over Hopewell on Thursday.

Seton LaSalle held its No. 3 position with Section 3 victories over Thomas Jefferson and Bishop Canevin.

Gateway, the Section 2 leader at 3-0, made the biggest jump in the 2A poll, from No. 8 to No. 6.

Rounding out to top 10 is Thomas Jefferson at No. 7, Hopewell at No. 8, Derry at No. 9 and Trinity at No. 10.

There was little change in Class 3A as North Allegheny remained in the top spot, followed by Seneca Valley at No. 2, Norwin at No. 3, Shaler at No. 4, Hempfield at No. 5 and Penn-Trafford at No. 6.

Canon-McMillan and Butler, at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, traded places from last week’s poll.

Upper St. Clair and Latrobe did the same as the Panthers moved up one spot to No. 9, and Latrobe dipped one place to No. 10.

Each week, all of the WPIAL coaches have the opportunity to vote for the teams in the top-10 rankings. The classification players of the week are selected by the coaches association based on coaches nominations.

Western Pa. Volleyball Coach Association

Top 10 Rankings – Week 4

Class 3A

1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)

2. Seneca Valley (2)

3. Norwin (3)

4. Shaler (4)

5. Hempfield (5)

6. Penn-Trafford (6)

7. Canon-McMillan (8)

8. Butler (7)

9. Upper St Clair (10)

10. Latrobe (9)

Out: None

Class 3A Players of the Week

Sean Gordon, senior, opposite hitter, Hempfield

Will Josefoski, senior, middle hitter, Peters Township

Owen Ostrowski, junior, opposite hitter, Canon-McMillan

Ian Weber, senior, middle hitter, Shaler

Class 2A

1. North Catholic (last week: 2)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (1)

3. Seton LaSalle (3)

4. Montour (5)

5. Ambridge (4)

6. Gateway (8)

7. Thomas Jefferson (7)

8. Hopewell (6)

9. Derry (9)

10. Trinity (10)

Out: None

Class 2A Players of the Week

Andrew Feeley, senior, outside hitter, Montour

Shawn McSwiggen, senior, outside hitter, Thomas Jefferson

Colin Wiegand, senior, outside hitter, OLSH

Aidan Price, junior, outside hitter/setter, Seton LaSalle

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ambridge, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Derry Area, Gateway, Hempfield, Hopewell, Latrobe, Montour, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Upper St. Clair